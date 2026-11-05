JonBenet Ramsay's brother speaks out for first time in 10 years as he shares critical clue

JonBenét Ramsey’s brother, Burke Ramsey, has spoken out for the first time in 10 years as the shocking murder case remains unsolved.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, published on Thursday, Nov. 5, Burke, 39, opened up about how JonBenét’s murder has impacted him and the critical clue that he believes can lead to solving the case.

It has been nearly 30 years since JonBenét, a 6-year-old beauty pageant queen, was found murdered in the basement of her Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996. An autopsy later showed that the cause of her death was strangulation.

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Burke was 9 years old when his sister died, and he and his mother, Patsy, and father, John, were in the home the night JonBenét died. The family faced heavy speculation at the beginning of the murder investigation as the public searched for answers, but they were cleared of any wrongdoing by DNA evidence.

The last time Burke spoke out publicly about his younger sister’s murder was in a 2016 interview on The Dr. Phil Show.

“It's the most tragic, personal, awful thing to happen in my life… that anybody could imagine happening to them,” Burke told The Daily Mail. “And it's tough to have it come up every ten years or so. It just brings all that pain back, you know. But I want this solved. So if this helps get this solved then OK, that's fine.”

The new interview comes as Diane Sawyer’s new investigation for ABC News, “JonBenét Ramsey: Race Against Time, Who Is ‘Unknown Male 1’?” is set to air on Friday, Nov. 6.

Netflix is also set to release an eight-part drama series called “The Mother of JonBenét Ramsey” on Dec. 10, 2026. The limited series stars Melissa McCarthy as JonBenét’s mother, Patsy, and Clive Owen as her father, John.

The murder case has remained unsolved, and investigators have worked with DNA experts in hopes of finding a DNA match to solve the case.

Boulder Police Department officials previously stated that evidence is being retested to potentially generate new leads as technology evolves.

Mysterious DNA had been discovered on JonBenét’s underwear and under her fingernails that later pointed to an “unknown male intruder.”

According to Burke, this evidence is critical to solving the tragic murder case and bringing forth justice for his sister.

“We need to find that match. It's the best evidence we have,” Burke told The Daily Mail. “It was underneath her fingernails and it didn't match any of us. It's probably the person who did it, you know, and it's the best chance we have to solve this.”

“And I want it solved. I don't know much about the scientific nitty-gritty and it's hard to learn the details of the case, because it is emotionally taxing. But they need to send those samples to different labs again and keep testing,” he added.

Burke later emphasized in the interview that the DNA revealed that no one in the Ramsey family is responsible for JonBenét’s death. He detailed that he would help in any way to see this case solved.