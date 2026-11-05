Trump aide says officials may claim asylum in Israel to avoid Democrat investigations

Members of President Donald Trump's close advisors might need to seek asylum in Israel to avoid scrutiny from Democrats after the midterm elections, a shocking new report suggests.

The Republican Party is reeling after suffering a devastating blue wave on Tuesday. Democrats captured control of both the House and Senate with commanding leads and successfully turned several states blue in the process.

Finger-pointing has already started, with the president placing blame squarely on the candidates. Yet, according to a New York Times report, members of Trump's midterm strategy team had started to express frustration with his approach.

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Advisers revealed Trump wavered on his commitment to the race. Some days, he would stress doing "anything" to secure victory in the midterms.

On other occasions, however, the president appeared more focused on highlighting his own popularity compared to the candidates he had personally selected. "It says something very nice about me that they just can't win without me," he reportedly told some aides.

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The selection of candidates was another element of the midterm strategy that Trump's team called into question. Michael Whatley of North Carolina, Darline Graham of South Carolina, and Texas' Ken Paxton were viewed as especially damaging picks.

"I have seen the enemy, and it is us," said James Blair, who was charged with overseeing the president's midterm strategy.

Trump's path to defeat

Throughout 2026, the president championed policies that insiders believed could hand the elections to Democrats.

White House staffers worked to moderate the president's immigration crackdown, especially following the deaths of two U.S. citizens at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents earlier this year. Senior strategists watched as the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti transformed immigration from a winning issue for Trump into a political liability.

The internal struggle primarily played out between Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Stephen Miller, a key figure behind the president's immigration agenda. One aide observed that the Iran War represented a fundamental miscalculation on multiple fronts. Tony Fabrizio, the president's top pollster, conducted polling on the war that Trump largely ignored.

The president later asked one adviser, "If we never went into Iran, what do you think would happen in the midterms?" Senior Trump allies viewed the president's summer focus on promoting White House renovation initiatives as disconnecting him from voters.

Trump repeatedly highlighted the new White House Ballroom and his plans to establish a public golf course in Washington, rather than addressing concerns such as the cost of living. For many of the president's aides, the outcome appeared inevitable well ahead of the midterms.

"I'm getting my affairs in order," Blair said in a private video call a week before the election. "I suggest everybody else do the same," he added, before joking with Fabrizio that they might "get asylum in Israel" to avoid investigations from the Democrats.

In the aftermath of Democrats securing significant victories in what stands as one of the most devastating losses in contemporary political history, Trump called into Fox News late Tuesday night and shockingly praised his opponents. "Democrats did a good job," he said.

"They fought hard."

Speaking with the New York Times, he indicated his readiness to accept the outcome, expressing preference for negotiating with Democrats rather than spending his remaining two years in office blocking their legislation. The following morning, at the construction site of his prized ballroom, Trump insisted he wasn't on the ballot, despite previously urging voters to view it that way, and dismissed any need for Cabinet changes since the results weren't connected to them.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance — widely considered a leading Republican contender for the 2028 presidential race — quickly attributed the electoral defeat to the Iran war. "The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote on social media.

"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there."

Having served as a Marine in Iraq, Vance has since become a vocal critic of that conflict, labeling it an "unforced disaster" in a 2023 social media post.