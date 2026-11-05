Kim Kardashian thought her 'career was over' after seeing All's Fair criticism

Kim Kardashian thought her career imploded after seeing the scathing criticism directed at her Hulu legal drama All's Fair. The Ryan Murphy-created series sees Kardashian play divorce lawyer Allura Grant starring opposite Hollywood heavyweights Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash Betts.

The first season, which debuted last year, received brutal reviews and a 6% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but it was a success for the streaming service. The Hollywood Reporter deemed Kardashian "wooden," and the Times claimed that the series "may be the worst TV drama ever."

The mom of four, who reprises her role in the second season, told the Press Association, “I just thought it was so funny that people came in and wanted to hate on it so much that the hate turned into viewers wanting to see how bad it was."

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“So they tuned in, and they made it like a number one show for weeks on end because they were tuning in to see how ridiculous we would be, and I think there’s something kind of funny about that and special and like important to show that the critics (don’t decide)," she added.

She continued, “It’s just so cool that we were able to push through that. There was a second when I thought, ‘Oh my God, my career is over, and these girls are gonna hate me because I just brought in this whole wave of hate that they’ve probably never experienced before in their amazing acting lives.'"

She added that Paulson left her "the nicest voicemail," which gave her the confidence to "double down."

The new series of the show features Kardashian’s character sharing that she failed the bar the first time, a reference to the fact the reality star did not pass the California bar exam in real life on her first attempt in July 2025.

“He (Ryan Murphy) came up with that, and he knows I’m always game. If there was something that I wasn’t comfortable with, he would not feel comfortable even letting me say it, so he knows that I would be," she said.

“And when I read that, I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s genius. That is so funny to acknowledge that everyone would understand what that meant.’ And I thought it was so funny.”

In an interview with BBC, Kardashian divulged that the show was "a full comedy" now.

"The beauty in producing a show with writers that are really tuned in to pop culture is they can see what the response is and write accordingly to that," she said.

Reflecting on her exploding fame over the past 20 years, the Skims mogul said she's "always had a really good sense of my mental health", and that it stems from being able to "brush off" the naysayers.

"I always do things that are tough because I genuinely want to learn," she said.

All’s Fair season 2 was officially released on November 4, 2026, exclusively on Hulu.