Met Gala 2027 theme announced after John Galliano exhibit dropped over backlash

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced the theme for this year’s Met Gala, scheduled to be held on Monday, May 3.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday” as its theme. “extraORDINARY” will also be the Costume Institute’s installation for spring 2027. Per Vogue, the theme will be two-fold: focusing on “the elevation of archetypical garments" and "examining how humble, even ‘disposable’ materials” can be made into wearable art pieces.

The Met’s decision marks a departure from the institute’s original plan for the exhibition to be John Galliano: Horizons. Galliano was axed from the Gala and Costume Institute after receiving backlash for a series of anti-semitic remarks.

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The Met’s Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton opened up about the decision to switch the Gala and Institute’s respective theme and exhibition. He remarked that he “didn’t have a plan B” after Galliano was nixed.

“I wanted it to be as challenging and as provocative and as beautiful as a John show would have been,” he said, emphasizing that he did not want a “substitute” and intended for the exhibit to have “some sort of contemporary resonance.” Galliano was removed from Bolton’s vision for the Met after facing widespread backlash from Jewish leaders in New York “and beyond,” per the New York Times. Donors reportedly threatened to rescind gifts to the Met should it have moved forward with Galliano’s exhibition.

In 2010, the fashion designer drew criticism for a series of antisemitic remarks he made towards a woman at a Parisian bar. Two months later, he was caught on video saying that he loved Adolf Hitler before he told two women that “people like you would be dead. Your mothers, your forefathers, would all be f—ing gassed.” In 2011, he hurled antisemitic statements at museum curator Géraldine Bloch and racist insults at her companion, Philippe Virgitti.

A Paris court later ruled that Galliano was guilty of public insults based on origin, religious affiliation, race or ethnicity and hit him with a €6,000 fine.

Galliano headed Dior from 1997 until 2011, when the fashion giant fired him for his antisemitic behavior.

"I very firmly condemn what was said by John Galliano," said Dior's chief executive Sidney Toledano at the time.

After a brief tenure with Oscar de la Renta, he served as creative director of Maison Margiela from 2014 to 2024.

“Following thoughtful discussions with John Galliano, we have together decided not to proceed with the exhibition,” stated Metropolitan Museum director and CEO Max Hollein in August.

Galliano took to Instagram to share his own statement.

“After much reflection and discussion with all those involved,” he wrote, “I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time.”

“I do not want the debate surrounding me to place the Met in a difficult position or distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute,” he added, “I also recognize and respect that an exhibition honoring my work would be painful for some.”