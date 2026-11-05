Rob Gronkowski attempts to distance himself from Turning Point USA after Election Day backlash

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski attempted to distance himself from Turning Point USA after he was seen near the right-wing organization’s tents on Election Day.

Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was seen posing for photos with voters in line on Election Day near Turning Point Action-branded tents, the political advocacy arm of Turning Point USA.

The 37-year-old released a statement on his Instagram story Thursday addressing his presence at the New Hampshire polling site and rejected any notion that he is affiliated with the conservative organization.

"It has been upsetting and eye-opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille," Gronkowski wrote on Instagram, referring to his longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek. It comes as ex-NFL reporter Michele Tafoya suffered a midterm humiliation after distancing herself from Donald Trump.

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"In regard to the images and videos circulating we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA," Gronk continued.

“After stopping at Goffstown high school we crossed the street to greet excited fans yelling out our names before leaving to the next location. We simply took some pictures and I signed some things for them before leaving."

"We took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning. We cannot control what the media has made of it and running with – so we are here to shut down the false narratives," Gronkowski continued.

"It's disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait. Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same."

After videos surfaced of Gronkowski, who currently works as an analyst on FOX NFL Sunday, meeting fans in front of a Turning Point Action-branded tent, the legendary NFL star drew the ire of fans on social media.

The backlash was so strong that Gronkowski chose to address the controversy head-on with a lengthy statement posted to his official Instagram, where he has 4.9 million followers.

The former Patriots and Bucs standout has traditionally remained bipartisan and refrained from associating with any political party or endorsing any candidates.

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Since retiring from the NFL in 2022, Gronkowski has remained in the public eye through high-profile television gigs and brand deals.

He became a full-time analyst on FOX NFL Sunday ahead of the 2025 season, where he stars alongside Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long, and host Curt Menefee every weekend before and during every Sunday’s NFL action.

His appearance at the New Hampshire polling site came just days before he is set to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, with a formal ceremony scheduled for 1 pm ET on Sunday, Nov. 7, a few hours before New England hosts the Green Bay Packers in NFL Week 9.

It comes as ESPN's top Troy Aikman replacement candidate is expected to "say no" to joining Joe Buck in the booth.