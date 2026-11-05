LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil breaks silence with shutdown statement on 'remarkable journey'

A day after new financial backer BC Partners pulled out of a $300 million deal with LIV Golf, the breakaway league confirmed it will begin selling off assets and winding down operations for good.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil hurriedly planned to overturn the looming direction of his league at the 11th hour but failed. Instead, LIV's lawyers were present at a New Jersey bankruptcy court on Thursday and formalized plans to liquidate.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for O'Neil to find funding after the Saudi Arabian- backed PIF pulled funding in April, causing the slow trickle of stars like Jon Rahm and others away from the league.

In a statement Thursday, he called his time with LIV Golf a "remarkable journey."

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Here are statements from LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil, LIV attorney Matthew Williams (Speaking to U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Michael B. Kaplan), and from BC Partners.

Scott O'Neil full LIV Golf statement

"Building a global platform designed to bring new, younger, and more diverse fans to the sport of golf has been the round of a lifetime for all of us," O'Neil's statement read. "LIV Golf was fun, demanding, inspiring, at times challenging -- but always rewarding."

"Together, our team delivered world-class individual and team competitions across five continents, built a global business, secured pathways to The Open and U.S. Open, earned Official World Golf Ranking points, engaged with stakeholders focused on the health and future of the game, created value in our teams, attracted premier sponsors, brought investors to the table around a next-generation business plan, and built a league capable of attracting both elite and rising talent from around the world."

“At the heart of these achievements were our players, a global roster representing more than 20 countries, whose passion, commitment, and belief in the vision helped us build something extraordinary," O'Neil continued.

"Equally instrumental were our global partners — from governments and host communities to renowned golf courses and leading corporate brands — whose shared ambition helped bring that vision to life.

"There were dynamic concert experiences, award-winning fan engagement, immersive entertainment for families, locally inspired music, food and beverage experiences celebrating the culture of each host market, innovative technology, cutting-edge broadcasts and, above all, world-class golf. We created memories that I hope will inspire a new generation of fans to follow, play, and fall in love with this great game.

“We thank our partners at the PIF for their collaboration and support, and BC Partners Credit for its engagement throughout this process. We are also deeply grateful to our employees, Board, advisors, and fans around the world, whose dedication, resilience, and belief made this remarkable journey possible.

"Golf has given so much to so many, and my hope is that those entrusted with its future will lead with the generosity, perspective, and shared purpose this extraordinary game deserves.”

LIV Golf attorney Matthew Williams

-"The debtors were ultimately unable to bring the key parties to a fully consensual arrangement that would have supported a financially viable LIV 2.0 league," Matthew Williams said Thursday at the New Jersey court. "As a result, the debtors are not currently proceeding with the LIV 2.0 plan. Instead, the debtors are toggling to a value-maximizing winddown of their business."

"This is not for lack of a good faith effort. Over the past several weeks, the debtors, BC Partners, the PIF, the players, the creditors committee, we all negotiated intensely and in good faith.

"The parties worked through multiple iterations of the financing for a reorganized league, the upsized [debtor in possession] documents necessary to support the process, and the terms on which the players could and would participate.

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BC Partners statement

"BC Partners Credit supported a transaction that aligned the interests of players and investors, offering a credible path toward building a sustainable future for LIV Golf," a statement from a BC Partners spokesperson on Thursday read.

"While there was great support for the league, we are disappointed that mutually acceptable terms could not be reached among the various stakeholders.

"We commend LIV Golf's management for their tireless efforts and thank the players who supported the future of LIV and engaged constructively throughout. We wish them every success as they continue their careers."