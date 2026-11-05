TV star Natasha Wilson struggling for work after face scars caused by dog attack

Natasha Wilson is reportedly struggling to find work after she was attacked by a dog that left her scarred two years ago.

On the evening of November 7, 2024, the Hollywood actress was attacked at the West Hollywood Dog Park, where she was walking her bulldog. In a suit obtained by the New York Post, Wilson described a dog called Scruffy, owned by a man named Gregory Marcel, antagonizing her bulldog by standing “over it in an aggressive and dominant posture.” In response, the actress scooped up her dog, but lost her grip when Scruffy began jumping on her. Wilson defended her canine companion, "attempting to shield her dog with her body and hands" as Scruffy attacked and continued to bite at her face.

“Wilson suffered a laceration above her right eyebrow requiring sutures,” continues the suit, “and has been left with a permanent, visible, and painful scar, an altered eyebrow, hair pattern, and impaired movement of the right brow.”

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Wilson received stitches and antibiotics when she arrived at the hospital following the attack. However, she was still en route to recovery. She required further surgery and treatment, per her lawsuit.

She was allegedly “prevented from attending her usual occupation and thereby sustained a loss of earnings and an impairment of her earning capacity” as a result of the scars from the attack. The actress is seeking compensatory damages for her medical expenses, lost wages, and loss of earning capacity.

Wilson is known for films like Trust in Love, The Best Version of Love, Her Study of a Killer, and Single and Ready To Jingle. She boasts 28 acting credits on her IMDB, with two appearances as herself on Noches con Platanito and One Hand Don’t Clap. She also appeared as a mermaid on ABC’s hit show, Once Upon a Time, which flips back and forth between a realistic and fairy-tale-like story in Maine.

The actress' last film, Trust in Love, was released at the beginning of 2024, ahead of the chaotic dog attack at the end of the year. She has not appeared in any movies since Trust in Love, which was released on Apple TV. The drama film followed Wilson as the estranged wife of a flailing record producer, played by Jimi Petulla, who also wrote the film, who reconciles with him as he struggles to support himself and his family.

One of Wilson’s biggest hits, the television show UnREAL, which premiered in 2015, featured the actress as Maya, a recurring character in two seasons. She played a contestant on the series’ fictional dating reality show, Everlasting.