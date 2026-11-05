Unrivaled power rankings after rosters revealed with Paige Bueckers in command

The full rosters for the third season of Unrivaled have been released, and immediately, several teams stand out.

The 3x3 league returns in 2027, just months after a historic 2026 WNBA season, which saw the Golden State Valkyries win their first championship in their second year of existence, in the league's first seven-game finals series. Those hoping for more women's basketball will not have to wait too long for more action.

With the rosters fully released, Mirror U.S. Sports takes a look at each squad and determines whether they are a contender, a pretender, or just along for the ride with the season set to tip off January 8, 2027.

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Contenders

Breeze BC (2026 Record: 6-8)

Right from the jump, the combination of Paige Bueckers and Dominique Malonga makes Breeze BC a fun and intriguing team to watch, with the two stars always capable of providing highlights by way of zipping passes from the former to an impressive jam from the latter.

Kahleah Copper, DiJonai Carrington, Kaitlyn Chen and Monique Billings round out head coach Jarell Christian's side, providing an impressive blend of veteran leadership, defense and youth.

Hive BC (4-10)

Among the teams this season, Hive BC, coached by Barb Turner, has an opportunity to be the toughest squad to beat, at least on paper. The defensive duo of Cameron Brink and Sonia Citron will make it a nightmare for opposing players, while the tandem of Olivia Miles and Rae Burrell could be a deadly one-two punch offensively.

Natisha Hiedeman and Naz Hillmon provide a steady balance of defense, grit, and the wherewithal needed to close out any game, while Citron and Miles being on the court on the same team since their Notre Dame days could provide a nice boost to chemistry.

Laces BC (10-4)

Any squad led by 2026 WNBA Finals MVP Gabby Williams is considered a team to beat, and Laces BC is just that. Couple that with the fact that Williams will be flanked by Jackie Young, Marine Johannes, and Jess Shepard, and already Laces BC exudes "championship contender " energy.

The biggest X-factors are Maddy Siegrist and Satou Sabally. When right, both players are game-changers in their own right, though it remains to be seen what condition Sabally is in after sustaining a head injury that knocked her out of the second half of the 2026 WNBA season.

Pretenders

Lunar Owls BC (4-10)

A team led by Naphessa Collier, Skyler Diggins, and Marina Mabrey, and joined by Courtney Williams, Temi Fagbenle, and Sydney Taylor, is a strong squad on paper. But they can also be volatile, particularly on the offensive end, with Mabrey and Taylor having shown this year their propensity to heat up quickly.

The defense will be anchored by Collier and Diggins, though it remains to be seen how well the team can keep up with Breeze BC or Hive BC.

Mist BC (10-4)

The winners of last year's Unrivaled season, thanks to Arike Ogunbowale's heroics, Mist BC will look to carry over the good fortune this season. A squad featuring Ogunbowale, Breanna Stewart, and Veronica Burton will be fun to watch on both ends of the court.

Bridget Carleton, Kiki Rice, and Izzy Harrison provide an interesting mix of talent for head coach Zach O'Brien to experiment with, though if any of the offensive maestros are off their game, it could be a long night for Mist BC.

Vinyl BC (5-9)

Three Atlanta Dream stars headline Vinyl BC with Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada leading the way. The trio is complemented by Dearica Hamby, Flau'jae Johnson and Annesah Morrow, providing a mix of steady and frenetic play.

If any of the Dream stars struggle, there is enough to fill in, and while that sounds viable in theory, it remains to be seen how it will play out.

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Just Along for the Ride

Phantom BC (11-3)

A team headlined by Kelsey Plum, Kayla McBride, and Tiffany Hayes will always be one to garner attention, as each can score in bunches. Those three stars are joined by Natasha Cloud, Li Yueru, and Aaliyah Edwards, providing an interesting mix of size and youth.

That said, if Phantom BC struggles on either offense or defense, it is hard to envision the team adjusting on the other end of the floor to grind out a win.

Rose BC (6-8)

Among this season's teams, Rose BC has the biggest window to shock the rest of the league. In that same vein, it remains to be seen what head coach Nola Henry has in store for a squad headlined by Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, and Shakira Austin.

Having Lexie Hull, Aziaha James, and Kayla Thornton can help defensively, though their offensive ceilings are capped. With the strengths of the other squads this season, Rose BC could struggle mightily.