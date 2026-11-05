Melania Trump welcomed a Russian oligarch sanctioned by the U.S. to address attendees at the White House, as she highlighted her involvement in brokering a temporary ceasefire in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky.

Kirill Dmitriev, the Harvard-educated, U.S.-savvy chief of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, delivered remarks before Melania and the assembled media, thanking her for her contribution. During his speech, Dmitriev gifted Melania a drawing from a young girl, thanking her for her efforts in facilitating the ceasefire.

The United States imposed sanctions on Dmitriev and the Russian Direct Investment Fund in 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury at that time labeled the financier "a close associate of Putin."

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In February 2025, Dmitriev was named Russia's special presidential envoy for foreign investment and economic cooperation.

A modest city in southern Ukraine, cut off for months due to ongoing combat, has been granted a brief respite in the nearly five-year conflict, allowing humanitarian aid to enter and civilians to evacuate. U.S. first lady Melania Trump played a key role in negotiating the localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine surrounding Oleshky, a Russian-held city she described as being "on the brink of disaster."

A temporary ceasefire began Tuesday to enable deliveries of medicine, food, and water into Oleshky ahead of evacuation corridors opening later in the week.

The situation in Oleshky is desperate, with food and medical supplies critically low for as many as 2,000 remaining residents, while drones and land mines severely restrict movement.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election revealed that Dmitriev met Erik Prince, a prominent Trump donor and founder of the security firm formerly known as Blackwater, in January 2017. The encounter occurred as Trump prepared to assume office and Russia actively sought communication channels with the incoming administration.

Oleshky is situated in Ukraine's partially occupied Kherson region, positioned along the Dnipro River, which divides Ukrainian forces from the city's Russian occupiers. Russian troops captured it on the opening day of the full-scale invasion, which launched Feb. 24, 2022, leaving buildings shelled and scorched.

Dmitriev subsequently told Russian outlet RBC in 2020 that he participated in "various discussions on how to improve relations between Russia and the United States," while brushing aside any suggestion of wrongdoing. "There is nothing secret about this; we discuss it completely openly," he said.

Dmitriev's role remains unofficial. Should current peace proposals prove successful, Dmitriev "would definitely get a very, very high five from Vladimir Putin," Barbashin noted.

While Dmitriev isn't a traditional diplomat, the chief of Russia's sovereign wealth fund has emerged as a key player in crafting a fresh proposal to bring Moscow's war in Ukraine to a close.

His prominent role comes as little surprise. A former investment banker, Dmitriev has increasingly served as an unofficial intermediary between the Kremlin and associates of U.S. President Donald Trump, despite remaining subject to American sanctions.

His absence of formal diplomatic credentials might actually prove advantageous, according to Boris Bondarev, an ex-Russian diplomat who stepped down in opposition following the 2022 invasion. Bondarev suggested the Kremlin, by dispatching Dmitriev to meet with Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, identified a go-between with whom the real estate developer could be comfortable.

"To work with him well, you need to find the right contact, someone who can win him over," Bondarev said.

Dmitriev was born in 1975 in Kyiv, now part of Ukraine, during its time as part of the Soviet Union. Russian state media outlet TASS has reported he took part in an American school exchange initiative as a youth and subsequently studied at Stanford University.

By 2000, he had secured an MBA from Harvard Business School. He subsequently held positions at Goldman Sachs and McKinsey & Company, based on a biography featured by the World Economic Forum.

Following his initial years in American finance, Dmitriev established himself through private equity positions in Russia and Ukraine. In 2011, when the Russian Direct Investment Fund launched, he was appointed chief executive.

In this capacity, he became the public face of Russia's efforts to secure foreign investment, engaging with leading Western corporations while pursuing capital from abroad.

Political expert Anton Barbashin noted that Dmitriev earned recognition as an effective negotiator with a more contemporary style compared to older, Soviet-era officials in Russia's Foreign Ministry.

Barbashin said Dmitriev was instrumental in strengthening economic ties between Russia and nations such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. "This is basically where he kind of got his credits as a diplomat," said Barbashin. "He generally had a reputation of a straight-to-business person, very business-oriented."

Barbashin suggested that Dmitriev could be particularly suited to engaging with Trump's inner circle. Dmitriev "understands the Americans, specifically the Trump Americans: the business-oriented people who think in terms of profits, who think in terms of deals," said Barbashin.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have pointed fingers at each other for the humanitarian emergency. Ukraine has persistently advocated for targeted ceasefires to facilitate evacuations.

Under international law, Russia bears responsibility as the occupying authority to guarantee that civilians under its jurisdiction receive essential survival provisions.