Melania Trump fails to mention Donald once during 20-minute address on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

As first lady Melania Trump hosted representatives from Russia and Ukraine at the White House on Thursday as part of her latest diplomatic initiative, following her role in brokering an unprecedented humanitarian ceasefire between the warring nations, viewers were quick to note that she didn't mention her husband, President Donald Trump, once.

The first lady and her guests — Russian oligarch and special envoy for President Vladimir Putin Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund; and Davyd Arakhamia, the parliamentary faction leader of the Servant of the People party in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada — spoke collectively for around 20 minutes.

In that time, the first lady failed to mention Trump even once as she detailed a ceasefire she achieved in Oleshky, a small city near annexed Crimea.

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Melania accepted a gift from Dmitriev after he provided his remarks, then shirked reporters' questions, including one asking her what the next step is.

The meeting comes as the Trump administration is pushing for progress in broader peace negotiations, with the U.S. set to renew trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, UAE, next week. The losses suffered by Republicans in the midterm elections were a major blow to President Donald Trump and his foreign policy.

"This event represents an extraordinary moment in American history," the White House said in a statement announcing Thursday's meeting. It was the first time both sides met face-to-face at the White House.

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President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev and human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova, who coordinated the ceasefire on the Russian side, were in attendance to represent Moscow, the Kremlin said.

The gathering came as President Trump ramped up pressure on Kyiv and struck deals with the Kremlin in an effort to break a months-long deadlock in negotiations to end the war.

Those efforts were boosted by the humanitarian truce, which started on Oct. 27 and lasted six days, allowing for the evacuation of hundreds of people from Oleshky.

Both sides held fire throughout the truce, making it the largest de-escalation effort since the full-scale invasion began in 2022. "This achievement marks an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American First Lady," the White House said on Tuesday.

Pope Leo XIV and some officials in Europe also called for a ceasefire in Oleshky. On Wednesday, Ukraine bestowed a state award on Melania Trump for "significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine."

Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has been struggling with the worst collapse in relations with Washington. Trump signed a deal to buy Russian diesel and waived new sanctions on Moscow last month, while Kyiv complained about gaps in U.S. intelligence sharing and a slowdown in Elon Musk's Starlink service — a key part of Ukraine's military and air defense.

Ukraine has since said that both intelligence sharing and Starlink service have been restored, and that it was looking forward to resuming trilateral talks with the U.S. and Russia.