Swifties celebrated Abdul El-Sayed's victory after his self-proclaimed love for popstar

Abdul El-Sayed may have made history by winning Michigan's open Senate seat during the November 3 midterm elections, but pop culture fanatics are fixated on another detail—the 42-year-old is a major Swiftie.

The first Muslim to enter the U.S. Senate is indeed a fan of the 36-year-old global pop superstar, and he won over her gigantic fanbase by using her music throughout his campaign.

One of El-Sayed's most-viewed videos on TikTok gives Taylor Swift's smash hit "You Belong With Me (Taylor's Version)" a political spin. Dancing in an American flag-printed cowboy hat, blue denim, and a tight-fitting black T-shirt, the politician mouthed Swift's lyrics with text on the screen covering key points of his campaign.

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In the video's caption, he wrote, "Happy Taylor wedding …err, July 4th weekend," alluding to the pop superstar's massive wedding at MSG in New York City. It's no surprise that the clip garnered over 5 million views on TikTok.

While the Cruel Summer hitmaker did not publicly endorse the Democratic candidate, she also did not try to remove her song from his TikTok. Interestingly, Swift previously removed her song from President Donald Trump's TikTok videos without releasing any statement.

On Liz Plank's Boy Problems podcast, El-Sayed commented on his admiration for the Love Story singer, and even revealed that his daughter is "a huge Swiftie."

Plank went on to ask El-Sayed his opinion on Swift's latest release, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, which received mixed reviews from critics.

“She is one of the most self-understanding artists of our time,” he said, defending the pop superstar. “You got to imagine right like when you’re making music for as long as she’s made music. You want to push the boundaries of your own genre, and I think what she tried to do with Life of a Showgirl is push the boundaries out of her comfort zone."

"So, it’s kind of like saying, is it as good relative to Taylor doing what Taylor does the most naturally? Of course not. But is it an artist reflecting a different or flexing a different muscle and taking a risk? Yes. And I think we need to empower artists when they do that because they’re pushing the frame of themselves in their own art," he added.

It's no surprise that Swifties were thrilled with El-Sayed's take on the highly dissected album.

“Wait, he’s actually a #true swiftie for realizing a lot of showgirl is an exaggerated persona,” a fan account said on X.

Another added, “He’s a folkmore era stan too. I was not aware of his game!”

Soon after El-Sayed won the Michigan Senate seat, a Swiftie Reddit channel posted a whole thread congratulating El-Sayed. Many fans chimed in, with one writing, “Congrats Dr. El-Sayed, avowed Swiftie!”