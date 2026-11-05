Married At First Sight UK canceled after rape allegations made against on-screen husbands

Channel 4 canceled Married At First Sight UK following multiple contestants facing allegations of rape.

Two women from the romance-reality show came forward to allege that their respective husbands, whom they met at the altar on the day of their wedding, raped them. A third alleged that her husband committed a non-consensual sex act. All three accused men denied the sexual abuse allegations, per a report from the BBC.

Following the allegations, Channel 4 launched an external review, with the results leading to the show’s cancellation and its budget being “reinvested in distinctive new programming.”

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All three women allege that they faced various attacks and threats from their on-screen husbands. One woman claimed her husband raped her and threatened to throw acid on her. Another alleged that her husband raped her, while a third accused her partner of sexual misconduct.

Episodes featuring the second woman were aired, but the show was eventually scrapped following the allegations and external review.

During the review, law firm Clyde and Co. went over more than 31,000 documents and 20 hours of both broadcast and unbroadcast footage. They also conducted interviews with individuals from Channel 4, CPL and contributors.

BBC One Controller Loraine Heggessey helmed the second part of the review and “examined if any changes should be made to current protocols for MAFS UK to further strengthen contributor welfare.”

She noted that "some elements of the show could implicitly put pressure on contributors to be intimate.”

Heggessey’s ultimate conclusion determined that “with enhancements to the existing contributor welfare framework and adjustments to the format, it would be reasonable to continue to produce future series of MAFS UK.”

Married At First Sight UK was then canceled, a decision which Heggessey said she “completely understood."

Channel 4 Chief Executive Priya Dogra released a statement in the wake of the allegations and review. She thanked Heggessey and Clyde and Co. for their work, noting that “welfare” is a "primary concern” at Channel 4.

Dogra described Married At First Sight UK as having “now run its course over ten years,” adding that the show’s budget will now go to a new “generation of distinct and disruptive British television.”

“This review did not have the authority to adjudicate on the very serious allegations made by three women in the Panorama programme,” she continued, “but I would like to repeat that I am very sorry for the distress those women have clearly felt.”

Dogra remarked that she hoped the network’s actions prove its commitment to “the wellbeing of all contributors and our desire to relentlessly strengthen industry standards.”