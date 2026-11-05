Katy Perry's disturbing nickname for Russell Brand ahead of rape conviction

Katy Perry's unusual nickname for her ex-husband has emerged as the disgraced comedian was convicted of rape.

The duo were married for merely 14 months from 2010 to 2011, with their divorce becoming final in 2012. The year after, Perry made a remark about Brand to Piers Morgan at a Vanity Fair gathering in Washington, D.C., which he subsequently disclosed in an opinion column in The Sun earlier this week. She allegedly said that she loved Brits because they're "so damn confident," adding: "Trouble is, I find that irresistible. I love Brits... Well, not all of them - not Rasputin, obviously."

Morgan queried the apparent parallel between Brand, who was 'petrified' during first night in prison after predicting arrest to wife, and Rasputin, describing the latter as "fiercely intelligent," "sex-crazed," "manipulative," and "controlling."

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Rasputin was a monk notorious for his connection to the monarchy during the closing years of the Russian Empire, which brought the family into disgrace.

He was frequently intoxicated and promiscuous, and believed to have swayed the royal family until his murder by royalists in 1919, after one failed assassination effort, reports the Express. Morgan stated that Brand learned of the nickname and was "thrilled" by it, allegedly calling Rasputin a "pretty powerful bloke" who could "manipulate" people with his eyes.

Brand characterized him as a "mad monk" with "mystical powers," Morgan claims, who was "having it off with everyone, drinking and getting into fights." Brand allegedly said he "liked" the mystic figure, adding that he was "all right."

The actor now faces years behind bars after a jury convicted him of raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three women.

Brand, now 51, preyed on women he encountered while rising to become one of Britain's most recognizable stand-up comedians, a celebrated TV and radio personality, and a Hollywood film star.

His victims took the stand to detail how Brand had forced them into sexual acts, sometimes within moments of first meeting him, exploiting his enormous fame in a relentless pursuit of sex with 5,000 women.

Southwark Crown Court heard how Brand, who once boasted he would not stop until he achieved his "birthright orgasm," callously ignored women's pleas for him to stop.

Six women testified against Brand, while the former comedian — once married to pop star Katy Perry — failed to convince a single celebrity friend or former showbiz colleague to take the stand in his defense.

On Thursday, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one allegation of attempted indecent assault. He has continuously denied all of the allegations against him.

Brand now faces the prospect of a significant prison sentence when he appears for sentencing on Monday, just over three years after first being exposed as a rapist and sexual predator.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who headed the Metropolitan Police investigation, praised the "extraordinary courage, resilience and determination" of the women who came forward against Brand. He said, "Despite intense media and public scrutiny, they relived deeply personal and traumatic experiences and placed their trust in us. Without their bravery, this outcome would not have been possible.

"Brand used his influence, status and fame to prey on and exploit women," he continued, "As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be."

It comes as P Diddy's bizarre nickname for 'very very very dear friend' Russell Brand was revealed.