Russell Brand's mystery life in Trump-loving commune before rape arrest

Russell Brand traded a life in Hollywood or the U.K. for a mysterious life in a luxurious, church-centered community in Florida.

In 2024, Brand, 51, moved his wife, Laura, and their three children from rural Oxfordshire to a waterfront home in Florida's Santa Rosa Beach. The actor and born-again Christian has been open about his religion, and he seemed to pick a community where other church-minded people live.

We're sharing a glimpse inside the comedian's lifestyle, as Brand was found guilty of one rape count and three sexual assault counts on Thursday, Nov. 5. Brand, who was 'petrified' during his first night in prison after predicting his arrest to his wife, had pleaded not guilty in London’s Southwark Crown Court.

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Brand was also found not guilty of two other counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The London trial stemmed from accusations brought forward by six women concerning alleged episodes that occurred between 1999 and 2009.

According to The New York Times, Brand testified that he never had non-consensual sex, as he said that consent is “fundamental, essential, necessary.”

When the charges were announced in 2025, he denied the accusations in an April 2025 social media post, writing, "I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord."

“I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. But what I never was was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity," Brand added at the time, as reported by several outlets.

Amid the accusations Brand has faced, he had received support from MAGA-aligned figures, including Elon Musk, who wrote on X in 2023, "I support Russell Brand. That man is not evil."

Over the past few years, Brand has become best known for his YouTube channel, which has over 6.6 million followers. Amid Brand's religious reinvention, he also now posts videos about his Christian faith.

He moved his family from the U.K. to a $2.5 million four-bedroom carriage house in Santa Rosa Beach, which is located on a stretch of Florida’s Gulf Coast, in 2024, according to The New York Post. The area has become known as the Hamptons of the South.

There he found a community of wealthy, private, and high-profile people who share some of his religious beliefs.

According to The New York Post, the Floridian community is conservative, church-centered, and has a culture that is aligned with President Donald Trump's MAGA movement. In recent years, Brand has developed a conservative audience and support from MAGA figures.

Brand published a book, "How to Become a Christian in Seven Days," which was published by Tucker Carlson’s imprint. It was widely accepted by conservative converts and MAGA influencers, such as Carlson, Donald Trump Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The outlet reported that Brand immersed himself in the conservative, religious community in Florida. He reportedly started preaching at local churches, performing baptisms in the Gulf of Mexico, and calling out blessings to strangers.

Since Brand's incarceration, Katy Perry's disturbing nickname for ex-husband Russell Brand has reemerged.