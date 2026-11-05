LIV Golf announces formal plans to shut down after spending $5 billion on failed league

Despite frantic efforts to save the cash-barron league at the 11th hour, the breakaway LIV Golf league is finally over. The league is moving into a liquidation process, as confirmed at a Thursday morning bankruptcy court hearing in New Jersey, and will look to sell off its remaining assets.

"Throughout the wind-down process, the company will remain open to, and continue to consider, any value-maximizing alternatives with third parties that may arise," LIV Golf said in a statement on Thursday.

CEO Scott O'Neil attempted to secure a $300 million financing plan for a 2027 LIV Golf 2.0 relaunch before British investment firm BC Partners pulled out.

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"BC Partners Credit supported a transaction that aligned the interests of players and investors, offering a credible path toward building a sustainable future for LIV Golf," the company said in a statement.

"While there was great support for the league, we are disappointed that mutually acceptable terms could not be reached among the various stakeholders."

LIV Golf was formed in late 2021, luring prominent golfers from the PGA Tour with promises of large salaries while still featuring in prominent events.. North of $5 billion from the Saudi Arabian government over five years.

The Saudi Arabian-backed business immediately landed a host of big names, including major champions Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Jon Rahm.

Rahm, Sergio Garcia, and others still on tour had already announced they planned to leave before the 2027 season despite the planned capital from BC Partners.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia decided to pull funding in April 2026, leaving this season in jeopardy as it was in its infancy. 12 of the 14 planned 2026 LIV Golf events were still played, though the LIV Golf Team Championship was one of the two canceled tournaments.

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LIV will now seek to maximize profit of certain investments, including real estate and media deals, as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

"We just couldn't get to the level of combined financial and player support necessary for a viable LIV 2.0 in the required timeline," LIV Golf attorney Matthew Williams said Thursday in court.

"The debtors were ultimately unable to bring the key parties to a fully consensual arrangement that would have supported a financially viable LIV 2.0 league.

"As a result, the debtors are not currently proceeding with the LIV 2.0 plan. Instead, the debtors are toggling to a value-maximizing winddown of their business."