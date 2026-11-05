The View host Joy Behar skewers Republicans over 'no talent' as JD Vance jumpstarts 2028 bid

The View host Joy Behar skewered the Republican Party as she claimed that she sees "no talent" among potential GOP presidential candidates as Vice President JD Vance attempted to keep his 2028 bid alive.

On The View on Thursday, Nov. 5, the panel — Whoopi Goldberg, Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — opened the episode by discussing Vance's social media post in which he said, "The reason we lost is the war." It seemed to be the vice president's attempt to create some distance between himself and President Donald Trump, who blamed Fox News and his name not being on the ballot for Republicans losing control of Congress.

"The thing with Vance is that I think he has aspirations to be president, but there’s such talent on the side of the Democrats right now," Behar, 84, said.

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"The thing with Vance is that I think he has aspirations to be president, but there’s such talent on the side of the Democrats right now. I can name like five off the top of my head," she continued.

"The talent is there. You have [Jon] Ossoff and [Mark] Kelly; that’s a great ticket. You have [Pete] Buttigieg: very, very smart guy. You have Wes Moore, and you have [Abdul] El-Sayed," Behar said.

"There’s so much talent, and they have no talent on the other side that I can see," she quipped.

Griffin, 37, jumped into the conversation and said that Vance’s post about the midterms missed the mark because while the war in Iran is a major concern among Americans, tariffs and corruption were other issues hindering the Trump administration's success.

"The swamp is getting swampier. Donald Trump and his friends are getting richer, and we all have less money," Griffin said.

“People are trying to feed their families, and this guy is making $2.2 billion," Behar added, referring to Trump, who has reportedly made at least over $2 billion in income in 2025 as president, according to a report from Congress' Joint Economic Committee Democrats.

Haines, 49, said that Vance may have a difficult time getting the Republican presidential nomination in 2028 because of how his politics have wavered over the years.

“We never know which JD Vance you’re getting, which is really hard to gain any following behind," Haines said. "He was 'Hillbilly Elegy,' the 'Never Trumper,' who now is like his biggest fan and his vice president."

"You never know which one you’re going to get, but what is consistent is JD’s lack of character," she added.

Haines continued to point out that Vance “doubled down on defending that ad out of Ohio for Amy Acton's mother,” and she brought up his previous controversial comments when he criticized Democrats as “childless cat ladies."

"He can’t get far enough from Trump because he is Trump," she added.