DP World Tour issues statement saying Rory McIlroy called penalty on himself

Rory McIlroy accepted a two-shot penalty at the Abu Dhabi Championship By Fadel SENNA / AFP via Getty Images

The DP World Tour says Rory McIlroy called a two-stroke penalty on himself at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship due to his "concern" over the potential reaction had he escaped without punishment.

McIlroy thought he had carded a four-under-par 68 in the first round of the playoff opener at Yas Links, but he was presented with footage from the 12th hole when he arrived in the scoring hut. McIlroy had missed the green with his approach, which came to rest in rough at the foot of a slope.

McIlroy failed to get his chip over the crest, and his ball came back to his feet, settling down in a divot. Before walking off the yardage, he placed his wedge behind the ball to assess the lie.

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But it was evident as he lifted the club away that a tuft of grass had been depressed, improving his lie. He initially carded a double-bogey six, but it became a quadruple-bogey eight, leaving him in a tie for 33rd place at two under.

Rules officials asked whether McIlroy had pressed his club to the ground, which would violate the rules, and the DP World Tour said McIlroy was "unable" to confidently answer.

The world No. 2, whose hopes of winning a record-equaling eighth Race to Dubai title were dented by the penalty, was concerned about the "perception of the footage" had he escaped without punishment. The tour says McIlroy "chose to apply" the penalty.

"Rory McIlroy was penalized two strokes under Rule 8.1b(4) for his actions immediately before playing his fourth stroke, his second chip shot from the rough, on the 12th hole during round one of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship," the tour said in a statement.

"Rule 8.1b(4) permits a player to ground their club lightly right in front of or behind the ball. 'Ground the club lightly' means allowing the weight of the club to be supported by the grass on or above the ground surface and there is no penalty even if the lie is improved. However, a player is not allowed to press the club on the ground.

"Having reviewed the footage, McIlroy was unable to say whether he had pressed the club on the ground or not. However, given his concern over perception of the footage, he was not comfortable proceeding without penalty. He therefore chose to apply a two-stroke penalty."

McIlroy gave his version of events in a broadcast interview. He said: "As I went to sort of just get a feel for the lie, the close-up of the camera, you can see like a little piece of grass around the divot sort of lies down as I put my club down behind the ball, and it doesn't — I guess the grass doesn't return back to its original position.

"And I doubt, like, obviously there's no intent. I play by the rules. I feel like this is never really — I try to do everything that I can to never end up in these positions.

"But just by looking at the video, it doesn't look very good. Obviously that wasn't my intent. I'm just trying to get a feel for the lie. The ball is in a sort of bottom of a sandy divot.

"I'm trying to feel like if I can get a 54-degree, like, onto the back of the ball, but in the process, this piece of grass has sort of laid down."

"I guess the technical term for the rule is if you press down on the piece," he added. "I don't feel like I pressed down. But at the same time, I don't want the perception of people thinking I got away with something either. So I'm happy to take a two-shot penalty and move on and move into tomorrow."