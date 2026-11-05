Donald Trump's 'tone deaf' aide Margo Martin shows off ballroom construction

Margo Martin, one of President Trump’s closest aides, shared a video of the incoming White House ballroom that many deemed “out of touch.”

Tagging President Trump in an X post, Martin, 31, wrote “@POTUS thanks the hardworking men and women building the White House Ballroom.” The clip showed the president, sporting a white cap, shaking hands and thanking construction workers standing inside the skeleton of what will eventually be the new White House ballroom. Trump demolished the East Room to create the ballroom, which will also double as a bunker.

“This is insanely tone deaf optics,” wrote one X user in response, “Get it together guys.” Martin's tone-deaf post comes after she was accused of humiliating Trump with a dancing video.

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“One of the many reasons he lost so drastically; the only thing he cares about is his monstrosity of a ballroom which hopefully will be cut down to size and his ticky-tacky, ridiculous, gold oval office taken out the moment he is gone,” added a second poster.

The president has added gold trim and gold paint to door frames, walls, photo frames and more throughout the Oval Office.

“He’s so out of touch it’s unbelievable…And I voted for Trump 3x,” wrote one user on X.

Another lambasted the president, writing “Talk about not being self aware! Donald (lame) Duck deserves this reckoning.”

“Americans don’t care about this ballroom. At all,” declared one critic.

“Americans could give two s--- about this ballroom,” remarked another.

“So I guess Trump didn’t get the message yesterday that we’re sick and tired of our tax money going for dumb f-----g s—. we can’t afford groceries gas utilities, or healthcare. So it’s on the same old b—---” echoed one user, pointing to the 2026 midterm election results, in which Democrats garnered significant wins across the United States.

“A ballroom for the ego, a demolition derby for democracy,” reads one post, “What a pathetic flex. #Trumpism.”

Trump’s 90,000 square-foot ballroom, which many consider a vanity project, was at the center of a heated legal controversy.

For months, the ballroom fell into limbo, with various court rulings blocking and then unblocking construction. In August 2026, the Trump administration took the case to the Supreme Court, where a 5-4 vote ruled that Trump could continue with the addition to the White House.

Originally estimated to cost $400 million, Trump’s ballroom is now projected to cost $600 million. Construction began in September 2025 and is anticipated to be completed for a September 2028 opening.

Trump has raised over $330 million from private donors for the White House State ballroom, including from major names and companies like Apple, Microsoft, Palantir, Lockheed Martin and brothers Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.