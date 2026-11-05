Kaitlan Collins points out Donald Trump's fixation on daylight savings time after losing Congress

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pointed out that President Donald Trump has turned his attention back to the matter of daylight savings time after Republicans’ stunning loss of Congress in the midterms.

After Trump, 80, faced a major defeat in the midterm elections, with Democrats taking control of both the House and the Senate, which will limit his ability to pass legislation, the president wants Republicans to focus on passing a bill to make daylight savings time permanent while they still have Congressional power.

Collins, 34, who is CNN’s anchor and chief White House correspondent, wrote on X on Wednesday, Nov. 4, “President Trump tonight criticizes the Senate for not making daylight saving time permanent.” It comes after Collins humiliated Trump with before-and-after footage, highlighting how much the president has changed.

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She included a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post, in which he called on Congress to pass the Sunshine Protection Act.

“Too bad the Senate has not yet approved the Sunshine Protection Act or, the I Don’t Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act. It’s so dark outside, so early (Sunset was 5:06 P.M., and it was dark by 5:31 P.M. — Isn’t that ridiculous?),” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday night.

“Just a few days ago it was so nice and sunny at this same time. In addition, everyone’s been running around changing their clocks all over the place,” he continued. “I didn’t want to make a big deal out of this prior to the Election because I didn’t want to have certain Senators lose their Race, in a landslide, but it is too bad they can’t get it done.”

“The House sent it over to the Senate with great bipartisan support, numerous times (308-117), but the Senate didn’t take it up. We have far bigger priorities, but I will keep fighting for this!” the president concluded.

The bill, which Trump has advocated for, would end the semiannual clock change. The House passed the bill earlier this year, but it stalled in the Senate.

Social media users reacted to Trump’s fixation on passing the bill to eliminate daylight saving time in the wake of Republicans’ massive wipeout in the midterms.

“Day after losing Congress, the president of the United States is mad at the sun,” one user wrote on X in response to Collins’ post.

“The House. The Senate. And now the sun. Donald Trump is having a historically bad 24 hours,” another user wrote.

“That's Trump, always attacking the big, important issues,” a third user quipped.

While the timing of Trump’s declaration to focus on eliminating the clock change may have raised eyebrows, daylight saving time is unpopular among Americans.

An October 2025 AP-NORC poll found that only 12% of Americans support changing their clocks twice a year, while 47% oppose it.

However, Americans are more divided in their opinions on a solution to replace daylight saving time.

The poll found that 56% of respondents preferred to have daylight saving time year-round, which would mean less light in the morning and more in the evening. About 42% said they would rather have standard time year-round, which would mean more light in the morning and less in the evening.

Only Congress would be able to change the current law on daylight saving time — Uniform Time Act of 1966 — and it’s unclear if the Senate will consider the legislation in the final months that Republicans have control of Congress.