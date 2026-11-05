Ohio voters pass charter amendments to ban hyper-scale data centers in their communities

By AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Residents across Ohio overwhelmingly supported charter amendments banning data centers over 25 megawatts from being built in their municipalities.

In Pataskala, where the city rejected the proposal for the construction of a data center by Aligned in August, 5,418 voters – or 73.62% – voted in favor of the amendment, while 1,941 opposed it, according to preliminary results from the Licking County Board of Elections.

Similarly Sunbury, Urbana, Oregon, Defiance, Upper Sandusky, Piqua, Granville, Conneaut and Trenton all voted to amend their charters to ban hyper-scale data centers in their communities.

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Conserve Ohio, all-volunteer organization that seeks to put a statewide ban on hyper-scale data centers in Ohio, led the effort to get issues on the ballot in charter cities and villages across the state and said Ohio's elected officials "cannot look away now."

"The above election results demonstrate that when communities have a say regarding the construction of a hyperscale data center in their local area, they overwhelmingly say no. Your oath is invoked. Stop the self-dealing, corporate fealty, and greed. Represent and serve the people who elected you," the group said in a press statement.

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In Sunbury, voters passed a proposed charter amendment that would prohibit the construction of data centers with a combined monthly demand or peak electrical load greater than 25 megawatts.

The vote comes amid proposal by Amazon to build a $2 billion data center project in the city.

Amazon told 10TV it is "disappointed with the result," but "appreciated the opportunity to engage with the community on the benefits that this potential investment could bring to Sunbury."

In Gove City residents voted to update their charter to require voter approval for certain large developments including needing a public referendum process if it takes up 50 or more acres of land, uses more than 20 megawatts of electricity at peak capacity or uses more than 500,000 gallons of water per day.

The Mirror US had reported from Ohio before the midterm elections where data centers were on many minds ahead of the elections and communities across the state led campaigns against big tech companies building hyper-scale facilities.

Spencer Dirrig, vice president of government affairs at the Ohio Environmental Council, said the tech companies are interested in developing in Ohio for “natural and manufactured reasons.”

Ohio's new governor-elect, Amy Acton, has said she supports a conditional statewide moratorium on data centers until lawmakers can add guardrails on the massive projects.

" Data centers are moving into Ohio’s communities in secrecy, raising costs and undermining our core values," Acton said during her campaign.