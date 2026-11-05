Zelensky optimistic about Ukraine war after Democrats midterms win

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed optimism following this week's midterm election results, as Democrats have made their support for Ukraine clear.

Speaking with Germany's ZDF television, Zelensky said that he was "grateful to the Republicans," but that the Democrats "speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing assistance to Ukraine," as per a report by SANA.

The Ukrainian leader also took part in top-level meetings at the Ibero-American summit and said he planned to speak with US officials in the run-up to the three-way talks in Abu Dhabi next week.

"Over these coming days, contacts with the American ‌side are also planned. We're coordinating with our partners to achieve concrete results on ‌security issues and the next steps ‌toward peace," he wrote on Telegram.

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Speaking about the upcoming trilateral talks with the U.S. and Russia next week, Zelensky wrote on X on Wednesday, “Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its support for Ukraine's independence, our people, and diplomatic efforts. Peace has no alternative, and postwar security guarantees must be truly cast-iron. We are working to make this happen! Glory to Ukraine!”

Europe, meanwhile, remains cautiously optimistic that this week's midterm results will provide an opportunity for stronger legislative backing and closer oversight of U.S. policy on Ukraine. European Parliament Vice-President Christel Schaldemose said the results could boost support for Ukraine, as reported by Kyiv Post.

However, amid the news of the midterm results, Ukraine appears to have taken a back seat in the headlines.

A Russian bombing strike killed at least 40 people at a school in southeastern Ukraine, which Volodymyr Zelensky condemned while acknowledging there had been “very little reaction” from the rest of the world following the attack.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader said that at least 30 people may still be under the rubble from the blasts, as a search operation continued into a third day.

Moscow reportedly dropped nine aerial bombs on the settlement of Komyshuvakha on Monday, which lies in Zaporizhzhia region.

Bodycam footage of the aftermath of the attack was released by Ukrainian police on Wednesday, showing catastrophic devastation from the first bomb strike on the village, along with badly damaged buildings.

“They first struck people who had come to receive humanitarian aid, and then first responders and police officers who arrived at the scene,” Zelensky wrote on X.

“Unfortunately, there has been very little reaction from the world to this insane attack. But it, like thousands upon thousands of other war crimes Russia has committed against Ukraine and Ukrainians, demands a strong response,” he added.