New York City Marathon runner told she 'wasn't alone' by spectator after tragic collapse

A New York City Marathon spectator has revealed how she held Rachel Apa's hand and "told her she wasn't alone" just moments after she tragically collapsed on Sunday.

Apa, 24, was just 2.2 miles from the finish line at mile 24 when she suddenly fell to the floor, with two fellow runners in the event instantly rushing to her side to offer their help and call 911.

Heartbreakingly, Apa would never wake up and recover, with her distraught father revealing six hours later that she had died from the rare muscle condition rhabdomyolysis, following her transportation to hospital, though new light has now been shed on his daughter's final few moments of consciousness.

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Hospital social worker Michaela Nicholas and her fiancé had been cheering near a marker that told the runners they were only 2.2 miles from the finish line when they spotted Apa running by at around 1:30 p.m., decked out in green with "Rachel" printed across her bib, the Daily Mail reports.

According to Nicholas, both she and her fiancé cheered, telling the gifted former student-athlete, "Let's go, Rachel! You got this!", only to glance up just a few moments later and see Apa "collapsed on the floor."

Nicholas, a social worker, instantly broke through the spectator barrier to help, where she found Apa unresponsive and without a pulse, as her fiancé yelled out for a doctor.

"I held Rachel's hand and just told her that she wasn't alone, that she had so many people who loved her," Nicholas recalled to the Mail about the heartbreaking moment. "I just wanted to make sure she wasn't scared."

Two doctors in the crowd quickly rushed to Apa's side and began CPR on her, with Nicholas saying a prayer as they did so while rubbing the cross on Apa's bracelet, having recognized the severity of the situation.

"I work in palliative care and I unfortunately have seen a lot of people at end of life," Nicholas said. "And I knew it was serious."

She remained at Apa's side until medics from the marathon arrived, and only left Central Park once the runner was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. Nicholas, however, wasn't done there.

"I found her parents' names and phone numbers, and I called Lenox Hill and Mount Sinai – the two closest hospitals to where the incident happened – and just asked that they write down her parents' phone numbers in case they hadn't already been able to contact [them]," she said.

Apa would die six hours later, though Nicholas said she didn't find out about the tragic news until Monday, when she decided to call the runner's parents — Steve Apa and Michelle Apa.

"I was debating reaching out to her family or not," Nicholas explained. "And my gut was just telling me that I wanted to relay that people were with Rachel and that she wasn't alone, that she was surrounded by a team of people trying to help."

According to Nicholas, Apa's grieving parents were "just so loving and kind and so appreciative" to receive her call on Monday, with the heroic bystander calling them "remarkable" for being able to "thank someone while you're grieving like that."