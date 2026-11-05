Commanders woes compounded as Javon Kinlaw undergoes surgery after Daron Payne injury

The Washington Commanders’ misery compounded as the struggling NFL outfit lost Javon Kinlaw for the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering an MCL injury in the defeat to the San Francisco 49ers last month.

Kinlaw, 29, a first-round 2019 NFL Draft pick out of South Carolina, was placed on injury reserve by the Commanders after undergoing surgery on his MCL on Tuesday. Prior to his injury in the second quarter of the 23-17 defeat to the Niners, Kinlaw started six games before his injury, and he had 13 tackles and a sack.

To make matters worse, Kinlaw is signed for 2027 with a non-guaranteed base salary of $12.9 million and a $16.9M cap hit. For the Commanders, Kinlaw is the second defensive lineman lost for the remainder of the season.

• NFL fans want NFC East games banned from primetime TV slots

• Stefon Diggs denies drugging and sexually assaulting male influencer

The team also lost Daron Payne, who underwent season-ending surgery on a foot injury sustained in practice. Washington is making moves to fill the gaping holes left by Kinlaw and Payne.

The Commanders signed defensive tackle Ricky Barber from the practice squad to the active roster and added veteran Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad.

They’ll look to join a defensive cohort that helped the Commanders seal a huge 27-10 win over division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

They play the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. Head coach Dan Quinn is relishing his upcoming matchup against Sean McVay.

"They have a good system; there's a good bit of bigger personnel groups that have some play action with that." Quinn said of the Rams’ versatility on offense. "Sometimes that doesn't feel the same as traditional drop back.

“It's the decision-making process that Matthew (Stafford) can go to the right location against that blitz. So sometimes that can be a factor. But we know what he is capable of, for sure."

The Commanders will be hoping that franchise QB Jayden Daniels can turn in a huge performance on Sunday afternoon. Daniels helped Washington rally from behind to beat Philadelphia.

Daniels is a trusted leader in the locker room. "I feel like he already has a good foundation in him, and knowing how to be a good leader of men," Antonio Williams said.

"All the guys respect what he has to say, because we know the work he puts in and how much he wants to win."

With the Commanders down 10-0 against the Eagles, Daniels made his expectations clear to his offense. "There comes a point when it's enough is enough," Quinn said.

"For he and for his teammates to look one another in the eye and say, 'Okay, let's get this part of our football in order and do this now.' It's usually more effective that way."