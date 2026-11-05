Eugenio Chacarra tried to help Rory McIlroy escape penalty despite Race to Dubai battle

Eugenio Chacarra says he was prepared to defend Rory McIlroy after feeling the Northern Irishman received a two-shot penalty at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

The Spaniard is battling with McIlroy and Patrick Reed for the Race to Dubai title as the DP World Tour stages its penultimate event of the season, but Chacarra was on his rival's side at Yas Links.

World No. 2 McIlroy was slapped with a two-shot penalty for improving his lie on a disastrous visit to the 12th hole, where he missed the green with a wedge. Short-sided in the rough, McIlroy failed to get his ball up a steep slope with his first chip.

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The ball trickled back to his feet and came to rest in a divot when the broadcast showed him placing a wedge behind his ball. When he removed the wedge and went to walk out the distance, a tuft of grass had been flattened.

McIlroy initially thought he made a double-bogey six, the only blemish in a four-under-par 68.

But when he reached the scoring room, he was shown footage of the incident and informed he was being penalized. It meant he carded a quadruple-bogey, dropping him to a tie for 33rd place at two under.

McIlroy insisted he had no "intent," but he was "happy" to accept the penalty to avoid any suggestion that he deliberately flouted the rules.

Chacarra, however, believes the situation was simply unlucky, and he tried to "fight" McIlroy's corner. It was a classy gesture, given that Chacarra holds the Race to Dubai lead and McIlroy's penalty works in his favor. The Spaniard also shot two under.

"I said that I don't think he improves his lie," Chacarra said. "Obviously, the referee and he thought differently. Like, in the video, it doesn't look great, but, I mean, we've been watching Rory for a long time, and he's a class man and never tries to improve his lies or do anything.

"So obviously, with this grass in the middle, it's a fluffy grass, so as soon as you put the weight of the club, the grass is going to come down.

"So even though I said, like, 'Hey, how is he supposed to hit that shot?' I just need to learn. And it's just like I think it's 50/50. I told him I was happy to fight for it because I didn't think he improved it. But obviously, the media and everything, he thought it didn't look very good.

"To be fair, in the video, it doesn't look great. But like I said, I don't think he improved it at all, and obviously he's a class man. And I know he's going to go fired up tomorrow. That's going to fire him up, and he's going to probably shoot the lowest round of the day tomorrow. So I told him that I was sorry and thanks for the round, and yeah, it was a pleasure."