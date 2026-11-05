Russell Brand verdict in full as comedian found guilty of rape and sexual assault

Comedian Russell Brand has been convicted on three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape following the jury's verdicts returned on Thursday afternoon.

The jury, comprising eight men and four women, began deliberating on Tuesday afternoon after Judge Joel Bennathan delivered his summing up. Jurors spent more than two days weighing the case before reaching their decisions.

The verdicts are as follows:

Count 1: Rape - Not guilty

Count 2A: Attempted indecent assault - Not guilty

Count 3: Sexual assault - Guilty

Count 4: Rape - Not guilty

Count 5: Sexual assault - Guilty

Count 6: Rape - Guilty

Count 7: Sexual assault - Guilty

• Russell Brand found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault

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Brand faced seven charges involving six women, spanning incidents alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2009. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, reports the Daily Star.

Count 1: Rape

The charge: In autumn 1999, Brand raped complainant one at a hotel during the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth.

Not guilty.

Count 2A: Attempted indecent assault

The charge: In 2001, Brand attempted to indecently assault complainant two at MTV's offices in London, by grabbing her arm and dragging her towards a male toilet.

Not guilty.

Count 3: Sexual assault

The charge: In the summer of 2004, during a party at a bar in Soho, Brand grabbed complainant three's breasts.

Guilty.

Count 4: Rape

The charge: In the summer of 2004, during a party at a bar in Soho, Brand pulled complainant three into a toilet and orally raped her.

Not guilty.

Count 5: Sexual assault

The charge: In the summer of 2004 or 2005, Brand sexually assaulted complainant four at Choice FM.

Guilty.

Count 6: Rape

The charge: Between the winter and spring of 2009, Brand anally raped complainant five at his home in Hampstead, after previously meeting her at his gig at the Hammersmith Apollo.

Guilty.

Throughout the trial, the comedian received the unwavering support of his wife, Laura Gallacher. On Monday, he was accompanied by her father, Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher.