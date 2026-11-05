Kiah Stokes mocks ESPN with shirt during Valkyries championship parade

Golden State Valkyries center Kiah Stokes made sure to remind ESPN of the little chance it gave her team of winning the WNBA Finals by wearing a shirt emblazoned with a screenshot of its Basketball Power Index from earlier in the season.

Stokes, 33, was an absolute catalyst and the defensive backbone for the Valkyries during their historic run to the 2026 WNBA Championship, notably setting a new WNBA Finals record with 19 total blocks over the seven-game series against the Atlanta Dream.

In the winner-takes-all Game 7 classic against the Dream, Stokes also hauled in a team-high 13 rebounds to help Golden State to a 68-63 victory and secure the start-up franchise's first national title in just its second year of existence.

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Across the season, the Valkyries put together a 32-12 record under second-year head coach Natalie Nakase, though it was only around August, with two months still to go in the regular season, that the franchise started to be taken seriously as title contenders.

That was evident from the fact that ESPN had the Valkyries only 6th on its WNBA BPI leaderboard on July 26, when Golden State was 19-8 for the season, and Stokes has made sure the network doesn't forget.

At the franchise's championship celebration on Wednesday, Stokes was spotted wearing a T-shirt with a screenshot showing ESPN's WNBA BPI championship odds graphic from mid-season on the front, in which the Valkyries were nowhere to be seen.

The graphic listed the top five teams most likely to win the title - the Indiana Fever (24%), Las Vegas Aces (23%), Minnesota Lynx (16%), New York Liberty (15%), and Atlanta Dream (13%) - but the model had left Golden State off entirely, having left them sitting down in 6th.

The stunt went viral enough to prompt a good-natured public mea culpa from the ESPN Analytics official account on X, which quote-tweeted a photo of Stokes at the parade alongside an updated WNBA BPI table showing the Valkyries at the top.

"How's this look, @kstokes41?" ESPN wrote. "Golden State was 6th on the leaderboard when we posted it on July 26, but went 13-4 from there! ESPN Analytics had the Valkyries as title favorites by August 10. Sorry we were a little late to the party."

Stokes, however, pointed out that Valkyries were much higher in the actual standings at the time.

"We were actually 2nd in the standings at the time, so do with that what you want," she spat back, suggesting she is in no mood to forget ESPN's actions any time soon.

Stokes gained plenty of support for her response, with many fans instantly adding to the pile-on of ESPN in the comments section of the post.

"They trying to cover their a---- because our Warden of Valkatraz called them out publicly. Thank you for calling them out! The Parade was amazing," one person wrote.

"Wow @kstokes41 managed to get a block in, even in the off season," joked another, while a third user added, "Queen standing on business we love to see it."