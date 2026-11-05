Fox & Friends guest defends Martha Stewart's controversial 'homeless' Halloween costume

One Fox & Friends guest has defended Martha Stewart's controversial 'homeless' Halloween costume.

During the Thursday, November 5 broadcast of Fox & Friends, the topic of Stewart's costume arose, as the 85-year-old celebrity chef dressed up as an unhoused person for the holiday. Taking to Instagram, Martha debuted the look which featured ripped jeans, a cream cardigan, a black knit cap (beanie), and makeup to simulate dirt on her face.

Along with the outfit, Martha held up a cardboard sign with a handwritten message that read, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!” This choice led to fierce backlash online, with Martha later deleting the post and issuing multiple apologizes. But now, one Fox News guest has come to her defense.

• Martha Stewart blames Today Show host Craig Melvin for Halloween costume misstep

During her appearance, the guest said, "85-year-old's are not expected to have culturally sensitive Halloween costumes." She added, "You forget that she's 85 because she looks so good. So I think that she's actually being punished for being too good looking."

To this, Fox host Ainsley Earhardt didn't appear to agree as she questioned, "You get a pass though if you're 85?"

To which the guest doubled-down, "I think so. She's apologized twice now right?"

Following backlash over the look, which many found to be tone-deaf and insensitive towards people who are actually facing homelessness in America, Stewart released a statement apologizing.

In a statement to Page Six, Stewart said, "I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention."

She continued, "Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic."

Stewart went on to express that she is “committed to continuing to make a difference."

She also shared that Halloween is one of her favorite times of the year, and a holiday that she has always loved celebrating. She shared that she "spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas and giving tips on entertaining and hosting.”

Amid the controversy, former caterers of Stewart have since defended her, arguing that she has gone out of her way to support those struggling and dealing with food insecurity. The Dupont twins, who were former employees for Stewart, said that after catering events she would have the high-quality leftover food packed up and distributed to people in the Bowery neighborhood of lower Manhattan.

Richard Dupont told Page Six, "Martha is a wonderful person. She’s always been good to me and it’s my duty to stand up for her because she did feed the homeless back then and she did care about the people, who were homeless."