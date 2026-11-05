Russell Brand found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault

Russell Brand has been found guilty of raping a woman in 2009 and sexually assaulting three other women. The actor and comedian, 51, was accused of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

Brand will be sentenced at the same court, Southwark Crown Court in London, on Monday, 9 November. "Today's verdict is first and foremost a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them. Despite intense media and public scrutiny, they relived deeply personal and traumatic experiences and placed their trust in us. Without their bravery, this outcome would not have been possible," said Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Metropolitan Police Service.

"Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women. As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be."

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The Metropolitan Police began investigating the case after allegations involving Brand were reported by Channel 4's Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times in September 2023.

During four separate police interviews, the comedian was provided with detailed accounts of the allegations but repeatedly claimed he did not recognize the women involved, per a report by the Metropolitan Police.

As the case approached trial, Brand's account changed, prompting the prosecuting counsel to describe his recollection as "selective memory."

The investigation team also reviewed hundreds of hours of Brand's stand-up performances, television appearances, interviews and podcasts, along with all of Brand’s books, to establish key timelines and test witness accounts.

Following the initial announcement from the Met and the Crown Prosecution Service, Brand released a video in April last year stating he had never participated in non-consensual activity and expressed gratitude for the chance to defend the charges in court.

Addressing his 11.3 million followers on the platform X, he declared previously, "I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile, but what I never was, was a rapist. I have never engaged in non-consensual acts."

Further reinforcing his stance, he proclaimed, "I am absolutely open to and welcome the opportunity to defend myself because my innocence is indefatigable."

Today, Brand reportedly closed his eyes when a jury found him guilty of four offences after eight hours and thirty minutes of deliberations

Speaking after the verdict was delivered, judge Mr Justice Bennathan said, "Sit down Mr Brand" adding that "given the verdict on count six at least, obviously a custodial sentence of some length will result".

The judge said that the case was "very well prepared", and noted that the sentencing hearing will take place on Monday.

He also told the comedian, “You’ve been convicted of a numbers of offences, including one of rape. The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. My current view is that I have to therefore remand you in custody.”

Brand reportedly held his head high and appeared emotionless as he was led away by the dock officers down to the cells, per The Guardian.

His trial heard victims who said they were traumatized by their encounters with the comedian claimed they had “bravely” stood up and come forward to the reveal “the truth” after learning that they were not alone.