Kanye West steps out with all of his kids after Kim Kardashian said co-parenting with him is a 'burden'

Kanye West had a reunion with all four of his kids at the Yeezy fashion show in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The rapper, 49, was pictured with his oldest daughter, North West, 13, along with his younger children, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven. Also present was West's current wife, Bianca Censori, who donned a low-cut bodysuit.

The mother of the children, West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, was reportedly spotted spending time with Jennifer Lawrence in New York City the same night.

The fashion show, held at its flagship brick-and-mortar store in Los Angeles, marks the brand's resurgence after a four-year hiatus. The disgraced musician is reportedly attempting to restore his reputation after his claiming his offensive statements and bizarre behavior stemmed from bipolar disorder caused by an undiagnosed traumatic brain injury he suffered years earlier.

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West donned a classic all black look with a pullover jacket and matching leather pants and boots. However, his enormous golden belt stole the show.

North mirrored her father's aesthetic with a black raincoat and big boots, but with a twist, pairing the black look with a teal wig and matching teal colored contacts.

West's recent appearance with his kids comes after his ex-wife Kardashian opened up about how difficult it was co-parenting with the rapper.

"I worry about him all day. All the time. That's the father of my kids, I'll never not worry about him," Kardashian said in the new book, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, which hit shelves on October 27.

"And that's a big burden of having kids with someone who you don’t necessarily get along with." She noted that she is constantly asking herself, "Is the father of my kids going to be okay?"

She added that she still keeps the door open for communication with the Grammy winner, whom she was married to from 2014 to 2022, but reiterated that she keeps her direct contact with him short.

"I'll communicate through his wife. Or through his friend who is also his manager," she said.

Still, she said West's availability can be challenging to deal with.

"It is challenging coparenting with someone who comes by every few months," she said, "but I'm always like, 'Oh, Dad's traveling.' I still make up stories and protect them because I want them to think their dad is the greatest. But I invite him over all the time."

However, the Skims mogul isn't holding onto hope for West to get better, despite admitting that he knows how to manage his mental health struggles.

"He always seems to pick himself up...and out of something," she said, "but it does make me so sad. And I don’t think it’s going to get better. I pray it does. For my kids."