Elon Musk deletes election day post after his nearly $500m in spending fails to deliver GOP win

Elon Musk deleted an election day post urging Americans to vote Republican as the midterms results showed a blue wave sweeping the nation.

The tech mogul, who spent nearly half a billion dollars backing Republican candidates in Tuesday's elections, had taken to his X platform with a final plea for voters. “Vote red today!” he wrote. But as Democrats took back control of Congress with a series of historic wins across the country, Musk's post vanished.

According to X's AI chatbot Grok, the platform's owner had deleted the post. “Yes, he deleted the Election Day post ‘Vote red today!’ (and at least one earlier pinned call to vote Republican) after the midterm results showed major Democratic gains,” the chatbot responded when asked about the post disappearing.

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"Other recent posts remain up," Grok noted. As it became clear on Wednesday that Democrats had routed their rivals across the map, flipping states that have voted Republican for decades and that Trump won by double digits just two years ago, Musk attempted to make light of his failed funding attempts.

"Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now," he wrote in one post that he did not delete. "Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time," he joked in another that also remains up.

Musk then went on to largely ignore the midterm results, instead posting mostly about his technological pursuits, including Starlink and the Grok chatbot. Musk's spending in the run-up to the midterms was record-breaking.

He gave more money than any donor has ever spent in a single election cycle, with the exception of wealthy candidates who have funded their own campaigns.

Overall, the Tesla CEO has plowed $474 million into Republican campaigns since January 1, 2025. Around $216million of that went to his own super PAC, America PAC, which has spent money across the country.

Last year, America PAC also spent $47 million on Musk's chosen candidate for a Wisconsin state judicial race, who ended up losing.

Musk also donated $168 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, the main super PAC backing Senate Republicans. Most of that money went to supporting Texas Republican nominee Ken Paxton, who lost to James Talarico as he became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Texas since 1988.

Musk also gave $30 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, the main super PAC backing House Republicans, another $44 million or so to other Republican groups or candidates at the federal level and around $16 million to state-focused political efforts in Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin.