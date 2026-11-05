Rory McIlroy slapped with two-shot penalty after breaking rules at Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship

Rory McIlroy's quest for his eighth Race to Dubai title suffered a setback on Thursday after he was given a two-shot penalty at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

The world No. 2 thought he had finished his day with a promising four-under-par 68 at Yas Links, but he was soon summoned by the rules officials to discuss an incident on the 12th hole. A DP World Tour referee deemed the six-time major champion guilty of improving his lie after placing his club behind the ball.

McIlroy insisted he had "no intent" of breaking the rules and accepted the penalty. He admitted that the footage "doesn't look very good."

• LIV Golf's new investors pull out at eleventh-hour plunging tour's existence into crisis

• Every word Rory McIlroy has just said about LIV Golf, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia

It had already been a disastrous visit to the par-four 12th, where a poor wedge shot left him short-sided in the rough. He failed to get the ball onto the green with his first chip, and the ball trickled back to his feet, this time settling in the rough.

The TV broadcast showed McIlroy lining up the shot by placing his wedge behind the ball before taking it away and walking out the distance. But a tuft of grass had been pressed down, improving his lie.

The decision by DP World Tour officials turned a double-bogey six to a quadruple-bogey eight. He signed for a two-under-par 70, eight shots off the lead of Francesco Laporta.

"They showed me a video from 12. Hit my first chip shot from down on the bottom of the hill, then get up, came back down and rolled into a divot," McIlroy said.

"And then as I went to sort of just get a feel for the lie, the close-up of the camera, you can see like a little piece of grass around the divot sort of lies down as I put my club down behind the ball, and it doesn't — I guess the grass doesn't return back to its original position.

"And I doubt, like, obviously there's no intent. I play by the rules. I feel like this is never really — I try to do everything that I can to never end up in these positions.

"But just by looking at the video, it doesn't look very good. Obviously that wasn't my intent. I'm just trying to get a feel for the lie. The ball is in a sort of bottom of a sandy divot.

"I'm trying to feel like if I can get a 54-degree, like, onto the back of the ball, but in the process, this piece of grass has sort of laid down."

McIlroy said he was "happy" to take the penalty because he did not want a perception that he "got away" with breaking the rules.

"I guess the technical term for the rule is if you press down on the piece," he added. "I don't feel like I pressed down. But at the same time, I don't want the perception of people thinking I got away with something either. So I'm happy to take a two-shot penalty and move on and move into tomorrow."

The penalty is a blow to McIlroy's Race to Dubai hopes. He started the week third in the standings behind Eugenio Chacarra and Patrick Reed. The trio played together on Thursday, and McIlroy had the upper hand as he vies to close the deficit heading into next week's finale in Dubai.

Chacarra also finished at two under and shares 33rd place with McIlroy, while Reed shot a disappointing two over 74.