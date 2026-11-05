Dianna Russini 'in talks to launch own show' after Mike Vrabel controversy

Dianna Russini is set to headline her own show as the longtime NFL reporter looks to get back to work following the Mike Vrabel scandal.

The controversy erupted after photos emerged showing Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel holding hands and embracing at an Arizona resort in March this year, prompting speculation about an alleged romantic relationship.

Both are married and initially insisted the meeting was innocent, but Russini subsequently resigned from The Athletic in April amid an internal investigation. A September review found their relationship breached the publication's standards, although it did not establish whether it was romantic.

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Vrabel briefly stepped away from the Patriots to seek counseling and has continued to lead the 2025 Super Bowl runners-up this season, with a 5-3 record.

Meanwhile, Russini has hired veteran crisis publicist Melissa Nathan to help her move past the Mike Vrabel scandal as she plots her return to mainstream sports journalism.

And according to Page Six, Russini will be “headlining her own show” that launches on a digital platform next week. It’s going to be on a digital platform. It will be launching next week,” the source said. “It’s been in the works for a while and she can’t wait to get back to what she loves.”

The insider also revealed that key figures in the NFL are glad to hear of Russini’s return. She spent two years with NBC Washington before landing at ESPN, where she shot to stardom.

Then, in 2023, Russini joined The Athletic as a senior NFL insider. “Everyone in her industry, and at the NFL, has been really supportive of her. She’s been missed,” the insider said.

It’s unclear how much Russini will be paid for her new role. However, she plans to interview players and coaches, leaning on her years of experience covering the sport.

Before the announcement, Russini’s former ESPN colleague, Jon “Stugotz” Wiener, issued a passionate defense of her amid the controversy - and even offered a job before news of the new gig landed.

“If The Athletic gets rid of her, she’ll be sitting right next to me and Izzy doing the show,” Stugotz said in April on his Fox Sports radio show, ‘Stugotz and Company.’

“I support my friends, I don’t bail on my friends, especially at their worst professional time in their history. I don’t do that to them, OK?” he added.

Russini and Vrabel’s claim that their meeting in Arizona was innocent came under further scrutiny when Page Six obtained photos of the pair kissing in an NYC bar in 2020.

The photos were taken six months before Russini got married to her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, while married man of 27 years, Vrabel, was still with Jen.