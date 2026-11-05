Smitten Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoy low-key sushi date night

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet looked stylish and content as they shared a low-key date night together this week.

On Wednesday, November 4 the couple were spotted leaving Sushi Park together, a renowned celebrity hotspot that serves omakase sushi in West Hollywood, California. During the outing, Kylie, 29, was seen rocking a simple-yet-chic outfit including a white tank, a black leather jacket, and a pair of jeans.

As for her beau, Timothée, 30, looked dashing beside the reality star as he stepped out in an sleek all-black look. The famous couple are continuing to go strong after hard launching their romance in January of 2023, with the Marty Supreme star recently showcasing his support for Kylie at the Victoria Secret Fashion Show.

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Kylie walked the runway in a surprise appearance at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. During her runway moment, the model was seen sporting a dazzling $50 million fantasy bra covered in 4,410 natural diamonds and a 75.54-carat radiant-cut Fancy Vivid yellow diamond.

Kylie completed the look with a white mini skirt, clear high heels, and giant white feathered angel wings. In the audience, her boyfriend Timothée was all smiles as he cheered her on alongside her momager Kris Jenner.

Many fans noted Timothée's behavior throughout the show, as he was seen beaming and passionately clapping for Kylie and was straight-faced and adverting his eyes from the other supermodels. And the actor showcased his support for Kylie, she has been doing the same throughout the past year.

Kylie was seen attending several major award shows and public appearances during his Marty Supreme campaign and 2026 awards run. The reality star was Timothée's plus one at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2026 Critics' Choice Awards, BAFTA Film Awards, The Academy Awards, and more.

Kylie is expected to continue to be by Timothée's side as he gears up for the premiere of Dune: Part Three. In the upcoming film, set for release December 18, Timothée will be reprising his role of Paul Atreides. In the film, Paul is the noble heir to House Atreides who embarks on a journeys to the desert planet Arrakis. There Paul rises to lead the Fremen, and later becomes a powerful Emperor.

And as the couple continues to go strong after three years, many fans are hoping that wedding bells will be in their future. While the pair keep the details of their relationship largely private, insiders have told Page Six that Kylie is reportedly "putting pressure" on Timothée to propose, but that the actor is allegedly "not there yet."