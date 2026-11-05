Terry Bradshaw 'doesn't want to believe' Troy Aikman and Joe Buck fallout is about money

FOX NFL Sunday icon Terry Bradshaw is struggling to believe that money is at the heart of the ongoing feud between ESPN stars Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, vouching for the former's character.

Ever since reports emerged in September that Buck had secured a six-year, $108 million extension to remain with ESPN into the 2030s, the 25-year broadcasting tandem - the longest-running continuous partnership in NFL history - has become fractured.

With Aikman not being offered the same renewal, details soon emerged of an on-air rift between the pair, stemming from Buck having gone behind Aikman's back to sign his new contract, despite the pair reportedly intending to approach ESPN as a package deal.

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Ever since, their on-air relationship and Aikman's future have dominated headlines across the NFL, with it strongly suggested that Aikman will leave ESPN upon the expiry of his contract following Super Bowl LXI in February.

One man who knows both men well is Bradshaw, who became close friends with Buck and Aikman after working with them for years at FOX, where the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback remains a regular on the FOX NFL Sunday studio show.

Asked about the situation on the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News on Wednesday, Bradshaw admitted he has spoken to Buck about the feud, though he struggles to believe the money side of things has upset Aikman.

"I have talked to Buck via text and told him I don't assume everything I'm reading is correct, and I know Troy Aikman well; they're both really good friends of mine," Bradshaw began.

"I don't understand, because Troy has a big contract now, and Joe Buck got a big contract, and I don't want to believe that it's the money that Buck got that's got Troy upset, because Troy's making big money.

"I have heard that they were going to go into ESPN together and get a new deal together. Joe, evidently, got his before Troy, and that seems to be the rift. It's about money.

"I find that hard to believe because Troy Aikman is not like that. He's not like that. My understanding right now is that things are OK."

Aikman earns an estimated $18 million to $18.5 million per year as part of the multi-year deal he signed with ESPN alongside Buck in 2022, ranking him among ESPN's highest-paid on-air talent.

According to The Athletic, Buck's new deal will raise his salary to $18 million per year, up from $15 million per year under his previous five-year, $75 million contract, and Aikman has reportedly been left feeling blindsided ever since.

It's been reported that Aikman has viewed the secrecy around the deal as "the ultimate act of betrayal," given that he and Buck share the same agency and traditionally moved as a package deal, and has suggested that he might pack in his broadcasting career altogether if he doesn't sign a contract renewal with ESPN.