Muddled midterm strategy scuppered Republican campaign before it started

Members of Donald Trump's inner circle had expressed mounting frustration at the president for rambling about his ballroom, golf courses and interior design as the midterms approached, rather than focusing on the soaring cost of living for Americans, according to an astonishing new report.

Just six days before Tuesday's elections, more than two dozen of the 80-year-old president's top strategists joined a private video call where they spoke at length about the grim outlook for the midterms.

The strategists seemingly used dark humor to cope with their impending doom, with conversations beginning with talk of cyanide. “Do you want the white pill first, or the black pill first?” Tony Fabrizio, Trump's chief pollster, asked first, The New York Times reports.

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Tim Saler, a top data consultant for the Republican Party, described two scenarios. In the first, which he described as "the optimistic one," the $400 million MAGA Inc. super PAC had reached voters that it wanted and expected to vote.

But in the second scenario, he warned that Republicans would face a total wipeout. "I’m getting my affairs in order," James Blair, who left the White House to oversee the president’s midterm strategy, declared following the dire prediction, four people on the call told The New York Times. "I suggest everybody else do the same," he added.

During the rest of the call, the strategists made jokes about funeral arrangements, prison food, presidential pardons, and even fleeing the country as the likely outcome for Republicans became clear.

The second scenario proved to be correct, and a blue wave washed over the nation on Tuesday. Democrats ousted Republicans from coast to coast, with many surprising places in between, in a decisive rejection of unified GOP control for the promise of something different for the country.

Voters punished Trump’s allies almost everywhere, with Democrats winning in swing states like Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire and North Carolina and in Republican strongholds of Iowa, Kansas, Texas and even South Carolina.

Republicans had record fundraising, a Senate map that required Democrats to compete in states they hadn’t won in decades, and had redrawn the boundaries of dozens of congressional districts across eight states in an attempt to hold onto their House majority.

But the GOP could not overcome a president with dismal approval ratings due to an unpopular war with Iran and surging costs.

In July, Blair had warned that Republicans could not win the House without an extended cease-fire in Iran, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and falling gas prices. Trump failed to secure any of this before Tuesday.

In his first comments on Wednesday after Democrats’ resounding election victory, Trump largely agreed with Vice President JD Vance, who publicly ruminated on the war being a catastrophe for Republicans.

But even before polls had closed on Tuesday, Trump had reportedly begun questioning what the outcome might have been if he hadn't ignited the conflict in the Middle East.

“If we never went into Iran, what do you think would happen in the midterms?” the president asked privately, a person who spoke to him said.

As Americans grew deeply unhappy with Trump, members of the president's own team reportedly expressed frustration over how the president spoke more about his $400million ballroom, the new White House interior and his ambitions to renovate a D.C. golf course than the border, grocery prices and inflation.

During their final phone call before Tuesday's elections, the president's advisors had a clear vision of the outcome, but it was a pessimistic one.

At one point, they reportedly joked about a Trump ally who ran for governor of Minnesota and demanded a recount in his primary, despite losing in a landslide. “Look, it’s fine,” Blair told the group, “I think we’ll just pull a Mike Lindell and demand a recount regardless of how many points we’re down.”

Trump loves to tout his record in picking winners in primary elections. He will not love talking about how those Republican primary winners, many of them deeply flawed, failed in the general election.

Trump's team even mocked some of the president's handpicked Republican candidates. “I have seen the enemy,” Blair told the group in a call a week earlier. “And it is us.”

“In many places,” Fabrizio replied. Another bone of contention between the president and his strategist was money.

Members of Trump's team complained that he waited too long to sign off on spending from his $400million war chest.

With the election less than 100 days away in August, Republican Senate strategists still had no idea where Team Trump would spend the money. One described being “shocked at how ill-prepared they were.”

Trump appeared to constantly be changing his mindset on the midterms, sources said. Some days he reportedly told advisers privately: “We’ve gotta win. Anything we gotta do.”

But on others, they claimed he sounded as if he couldn’t care less. “It says something very nice about me that they just can’t win without me,” he reportedly told aides.

Trump withheld his approval on the spending until the end of summer, with the delay proving costly as ad prices soared as the election neared.

GOP insiders say Republicans' midterm campaign was muddled by Trump's unpopular war with Iran, broken promises to the American public, and poor candidate selection, as well as the redistricting failure.

But Trump and the White House have insisted that the huge losses are down to one factor: that the president wasn't on the ballot.

"President Trump was not on the ballot, and it’s proven that Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot. Candidate quality matters, and President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves," a White House spokesperson said.