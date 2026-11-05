CNN host Kaitlan Collins says 'the Trump administration is lost' after midterm defeat

Kaitlan Collins suggested "the Trump administration is lost" after Democrats won big at the midterm elections.

Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate, with the party also winning in deep-red states like Texas, Kansas and South Carolina. Donald Trump, 80, has admitted the ongoing war in Iran was "a piece of" why Republicans lost, but also blamed the media and the fact he wasn't on the ballot.

CNN anchor Collins joined a panel on the network on Wednesday evening, November 4, to discuss the results of the midterms. "I mean, the Trump administration is lost right now. They’re not really sure how to navigate this going forward," she suggested.

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Following the Republican defeat at the midterms, Vice President JD Vance blamed the loss on the Iran war. In a 614-word statement, he said, "The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night."

Collins referenced the "extremely long" statement as she suggested it was further evidence of Vance "breaking with the president on the Iran war."

The CNN reporter suggested the vice president's statement was the same as him saying, "Well, the president said last night that’s why Republicans lost," as Collins added, "That’s not what the president said last night."

Collins said that while Trump did acknowledge the Iran war as a reason for Republicans losing in the midterms, he also "tried to blame gas prices without tying them to the war, even though we all know they are directly tied, because if you look at a chart, they skyrocketed in February when he started launching bombs in Iran."

Indeed, gas prices have shot up in recent months. In the week before Trump launched his first attack on Iran, prices were averaging $2.98. The price of gas peaked at $4.79 on May 1, with the average price now settling at $4.15 per gallon, according to AAA Gas Prices.

Collins then turned her attention to President Trump's first public appearances after the Democrat landslide. She noted how the president is "known for his political savvy," while the party "follows him, they do what he says, essentially."

The CNN host commented, "He appeared at the White House ballroom construction site, signed a steel beam, and right now, is complaining that the Senate didn’t make daylight savings permanent. And so he’s not really giving them any guidance on how they should handle the massive losses that they suffered."

Fellow panelist Dana Bash replied and asked, "He kinda is, he’s kind of saying, ‘I don’t care,’ I mean, without saying it, don’t you think?” Collins replied, "But he definitely cares."

President Trump spoke at the White House ballroom construction site on Wednesday, as he boasted about the project and ignored the election results. "The whole thing is a miracle, and it’s all because of you," he told his team in front of members of the press.

The president spoke for more than 20 minutes without mentioning the midterm elections, instead boasting about the ballroom's "magnificent" columns, high ceilings, "drone-proof" roof and marble floors.