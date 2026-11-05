Democrat states set to ban transgender sports mixing in small consolation prize for Donald Trump

President Donald Trump was handed a Midterm consolation prize, with Deep Blue States voting in favor of measures banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports amid WNBA star Sophie Cunningham reigniting the debate.

Cunningham, 30, caused controversy earlier this year after stating her belief that transgender women should not be allowed to compete in women’s and girls’ sports. The guard, who will enter free agency this offseason after seeing out her contract with the Indiana Fever, gripped headlines and caused a visceral reaction in some.

The Seattle Storm co-owner ranted at Cunningham supporters over the controversy and the organization later issuing an apology. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve also challenged her stance, wearing a "Trans kids belong" shirt in a show of support for the transgender community. However, it also drew new fans to Cunningham, particularly from the MAGA right and the White House, with both President Trump and VP J.D. Vance supporting the outspoken WNBA star.

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“Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” was one of Trump’s main campaign pledges in the 2024 election cycle, and it is a debate that has rumbled on countrywide.

And despite the Republicans being hit with a generational Blue Wave in the November Midterms, with the Democrats commanding sizeable majorities in the House and Senate, Trump did score a small win.

Voters in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska and Washington were asked to decide on measures that would restrict transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports, covering school and college competitions. However, the measures vary in scope across the four states.

Arizona's Proposition 318, which had secured around 59 percent support by late Wednesday, extends existing restrictions to private sporting organizations and also limits access to bathrooms and changing facilities based on the sex listed on an individual's original birth certificate.

Colorado's Proposition 134 was receiving 52 percent support, with plans to classify school and college sports teams as male, female or co-educational and require participation according to biological sex.

Meanwhile, Nebraska's constitutional amendment similarly bars male students from competing on girls' and women's teams.

And Washington's proposal would prevent transgender girls from participating in girls' school sports from kindergarten through 12th grade, while requiring medical documentation to verify eligibility.

As for Cunningham, she has asserted that she will “never falter” in her beliefs. Whether her outspoken 2026 season will impact where she plays basketball next remains to be seen.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” Cunningham said.

“I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

“I think it’s kind of common sense,” Cunningham added at the time of the controversy. “And I think I’ll always believe in that.

“I think it’s really important to protect children, and that’s little girls who are also involved in that category. And so I’ll stand on what I said, and I’ll always believe that.”