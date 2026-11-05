MAGA fan Kevin Sorbo tells Democrat supporters to 'move to North Korea' after midterms

Actor Kevin Sorbo has told supporters of the Democrats they should "move to North Korea" after the results of the midterm elections were confirmed.

The Hercules star, who is known to be a MAGA supporter, took to X to share his thoughts after Democrats gained control of Congress, with traditionally red states such as Texas, Kansas and Ohio turning blue. "Wow. The country has voted to become socialist/communist," Sorbo tweeted.

"Can't you all just move to N. Korea where your utopian world is already set in place?" North Korea is a one-party dynastic totalitarian dictatorship led by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, who has held power since December 2011.

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The state is governed through the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), with pervasive state surveillance, total media censorship, and no tolerance for independent political opposition or a free judiciary. After Sorbo shared his tweet, many people criticized him on the social media platform.

One wrote, "Deport yourself— MAGA is dead." Another wrote, "We won, you move, fascist." A third posted, "Go to hell, Kevin." Someone else added, "Can't you Kev? I'm sure you could find acting work there…" One suggested, "Can you move to Russia? I hear it's what you want."

A critic shared, "The voters spoke. Everyone hates you and are tired of the fear mongering from maga. You leave." One more added, "You're so blinded by your own hateful rhetoric you can't even see reality anymore. YOU are part of the reason America has asked for a change."

It comes after Sorbo, 68, shared several tweets to comment on the victories of some Democratic candidates on November 3. In one post, the television star responded to an X post from Polymarket, which read, "BREAKING: Democrats now have a 74% chance to seize control of the Senate, favored in 6 of 7 key races: Michigan: 76% Texas: 74%." He replied, "This looks really bad."

Another X post that Sorbo replied to, which read, "Explain to me like I'm 5 how Florida counted 95% of their votes in the same time it takes Michigan to count 7%," showed him explaining, "Simple: they need to know how many votes they have to find for Abdul [El-Sayed] to win."

Even though Sorbo appeared disgruntled about Democrats winning, he celebrated the victories of some Republican candidates. After it was announced that Republican politician Byron Donald, 48, had won the governor's race in Florida, making history as the state's first Black leader, Sorbo posted a professional photo of the politician celebrating his triumph.

Along with the photo, he wrote, "Byron Donald wins the Florida governor race. Keep Florida Red." Sorbo moved from California to Florida with his wife, Sam, roughly seven years ago.

He stated to media outlets like Fox News and Entertainment Weekly that his conservative Christian beliefs and vocal support for Donald Trump led to him being blacklisted and "canceled" by the Hollywood film industry. He cited California's taxes, traffic, and political negativity as his main reasons for leaving.

In January 2021, he faced intense public backlash after promoting a conspiracy theory on Twitter suggesting that the individuals who stormed the US Capitol were actually "leftist agitators" or antifa rather than Trump supporters. This prompted a viral public response from his former Hercules co-star Lucy Lawless, who publicly rebuked him as an enabler of homegrown terrorism.

Due to his self-described alienation from mainstream Hollywood, Sorbo has focused his acting, directing, and producing career almost entirely on independent faith-based and family-oriented Christian films, such as the movie Elijah Peel.