Katie Zacharia stays loyal to MAGA as she squats at the gym with size 00 figure

As many in the Republican Party are scrambling to bounce back from a spectacular midterm crushing, Katie Zacharia has other priorities. The 42-year-old has headed straight back to the gym.

Zacharia, who has bizarrely been boasting about having a size 00 figure since stepping down from her short-lived role as White House Press Secretary, announced that there are "no days off" in her fitness routine.

She posted a self-indulgent video of herself squatting on Instagram, with the words "no days off" hovering above her head. While the clip was short, it was abundantly clear where her loyalties lie.

• Katie Zacharia ditches MAGA makeover as she's spotted amid Republican midterms disaster

• Karoline Leavitt warns Trump could face 'impeachment' if Democrats win back Congress

Zacharia accessorized her workout with a Make America Great Again hat, which suggests she's sticking by Trump and not distancing herself from the political fallout.

Nothing says 'I stand by foreign policy disasters' like sweating in lycra leggings and a MAGA cap, after all.

The Democrats have seized control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a crushing blow to Republican leadership in Washington and launching a new chapter of congressional opposition to the Republican administration.

The Dems captured key states that had backed Republicans for generations – and that Trump carried by substantial margins just two years earlier.

In response, many of Trump's closest allies seem to be turning on him. GOP strategists have branded Vice President JD Vance’s post-midterm election statement “disloyal” to Trump.

Vance wrote a lengthy statement on X, where he blamed the Iran war for midterm election losses. Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, agreed with this stance.

He reposted the statement, writing: "Every word on this is 100%", raising eyebrows at the administration's stance on the ongoing conflict.

At least Trump can sleep easily knowing his former Press Secretaries are happy to go down with the ship.

Karoline Leavitt stayed loyal by blaming the media for his defeat, accusing news outlets of "not covering" the President's accomplishments.

Meanwhile, Zacharia has made it perfectly clear she's staying true to the MAGA mission. She'll just have to make sure she gets her reps in first.