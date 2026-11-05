Trump 'contemplating' getting rid of several big names - Hegseth and Wiles at risk

Donald Trump has reportedly selected a scapegoat to take the blame for Republicans' crushing midterms defeat, according to White House insiders.

On Wednesday, the president reacted to the news that Democrats had taken back control of Congress after a blue wave swept the country by showing off the White House ballroom. In a bizarre scene, Trump summoned reporters to the construction site and spoke for nearly 20 minutes about the $400million project without any mention of his party's historic defeats in GOP strongholds including Texas and South Carolina.

When he eventually took questions at the ballroom site, Trump attempted to avoid the blame for Republicans vast losses. “If I were on the ballot I would have won,” Trump, who had spent months telling voters to vote as if he were on the ballot, insisted.

• Trump's aide Natalie Harp takes on a more personal role by 'screening' his phone calls

• Jimmy Kimmel calls Fox News 'parasites' and shares footage of Donald Trump's midterm loss

Earlier, Vice President JD Vance had blamed the war in Iran for the GOP's defeat. "The reason we lost is the war," he declared in a lengthy social media post.

Trump agreed with him. "It's largely true because it drove gasoline up a little bit," the president said of Vance's comments. Nevertheless, he stood firm on his choice to initiate the conflict despite its substantial political price.

"At the same time, if I had to do it again, I'd do it again," he said. As the president now faces the challenging question of what to do about his deeply unpopular 8-month-old war against Iran after his party's defeat, he is allegedly looking for a scapegoat.

While White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is facing mounting calls from Republicans to resign following the results of Tuesday's elections, Trump has reportedly picked out a different name.

The president asked a handful of his close advisors whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should keep his job, a White House insider familiar with the President's phone calls told the Daily Mail.

Two other insiders confirmed the conversations, the outlet reported. The sources say they expect Hegseth to be ousted before the new Congress is sworn in in January.

This is because once Democrats take control of the Senate, confirming a replacement for Hegseth would become a fight the White House would rather avoid. "Trump is making phone calls, contemplating it,' a senior Republican claimed.

Trump is considering getting rid of Hegseth not just because of the war itself, but because of the information, or lack of, he is receiving about the conflict, one source said. They claimed that Trump is repeatedly learning about crucial operational updates from the Persian Gulf after they have happened.

"There's always some new information that he's being told after the fact," a White House insider explained. They said that Trump has demanded to know why Iran's surface-to-air defenses and missiles had not yet been destroyed, despite Hegseth claiming on several occasions that they'd been eliminated by US forces.

The source claimed there were also instances where Trump had only learned about new threats after they materialized.

"The defense secretary is in charge of knowing and explaining accurately what is possible and what the relative risks are. There is nobody else responsible for that," another source pointed out.

The White House, however, has dismissed the speculation over Hegseth's future. Spokeswoman Anna Kelly insisted that the president retains full confidence in Hegseth.

A Pentagon spokesperson added: "Secretary Hegseth always provides the President and White House senior leaders with the full operational picture."

However, Hegseth is on the list of names the incoming Democratic House is expected to go after. The Secretary of Defense is facing the prospect of impeachment and subsequent Senate trial that the president would likely want to avoid, making the case for his ousting ahead of January even stronger.

Meanwhile, as Wiles faces growing calls for her removal from Republicans privately blaming her for their defeat, she reportedly has a plan in place to protect herself.

Multiple insiders say she will survive the incoming "purge" by playing "4D chess" in a Trumpian manner. Wiles plans to pit the president's top Cabinet members, including Rubio, Vance and Hegseth, against each other to save her own back, the sources say.

"Susie is looking to protect herself but ultimately she's also trying to protect the boss," one official noted. "Shifting the blame to Hegseth, putting Rubio in the firing line, and giving JD a headache guarantees her survival post-midterm but also protects Trump's legacy," they added.