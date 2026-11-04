Nicki Minaj poses for pictures outside polling station as trolls slam she ‘can’t even vote’

All eyes were on Nicki Minaj on election night when she was seen posing for paparazzi outside a polling station.

The 43-year-old Trinidadian rapper was unexpectedly spotted outside a polling station in New Hampshire on Election Day. Nicki, a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, was seen around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, being escorted by police outside a polling station at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.

Nicki, who rocked a long black coat with black pants and Chanel Wellington boots, briefly spoke with fans queuing up to vote before posing for a series. However, onlookers had one issue with her appearance.

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"You can’t even vote, mah; they holding her hostage. What is this?" one Instagram user said, prompting a second to ask, "What is she doing there?"

A third user slammed. "In New Hampshire, this is the funniest thing I’ve seen in ages," with someone else adding, "Neither she nor her husband can vote btw."

A fourth user echoed, "Imagine showing up to a polling location when both you and your husband can’t vote - for VERY different reasons lmao." While a fifth onlooker claimed, "She looks super uncomfortable. Love that for her."

Noncitizens, including lawful permanent residents, cannot vote in federal elections, according to USA.gov⁠. If Nicki has not become a U.S. citizen, she cannot cast a ballot in this year's midterm election.

The rapper was born in Trinidad and Tobago and moved to the United States as a child. During a 2024 livestream, she said she was not a U.S. citizen.

In light of the sighting, the Mirror US reached out to body language expert Judi James to get an insight into how Nicki might have been feeling ahead of the election results.

“Dressed in black and posing in a way that makes it appear she's now doing her best to hide those curves that Trump was praising so emphatically and vociferously from the rally stage recently," Judi began.

"Nicki looks tense and rather wary here, with an unsmiling facial expression that is only broken up with a polite 'lightning' smile that seems to appear and then fade quickly, and an eye-dart to the side as she poses and speaks.

"She clutches at the sides of her coat with both hands, pulling the coat out to the front, with her hands virtually balled into fists, suggesting inner tension," the body language expert concluded.

The Superbase singer appeared at a rally in Michigan with President Donald Trump just last week, voicing support for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s midterms.

There, the 80-year-old leader raved about her "beautiful a--," saying the specific part of her body was "hard to miss," as the crowd cheered.

She wasn’t the only celebrity to make the trip to New Hampshire. Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was outside a Bedford polling station Tuesday morning, encouraging people to get out and vote, NBC10 reported.

Nicki wasn't the only star at the New Hampshire polling station either. Former professional boxers Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, former Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis, and former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola were also spotted there, according to the station.