Ex-NFL kicker Jay Feely set to lose midterm race to his former New York Jets doctor Amish Shah

Ex-NFL kicker Jay Feely is set to lose the midterm race in Arizona's 1st Congressional District to former New York Jets doctor, Amish Shah.

Feely, representing the Republicans, and Shah, representing the Democrats, previously worked in tandem at Giants Stadium - the Jets' former home - during the 2008 and 2009 seasons, when they were both on the books of New York's second NFL team.

At a time when Feely was the starting placekicker for the AFC East franchise, Shah worked the team's home games as an airway-management sideline doctor, tasked with handling catastrophic injuries, though neither candidate actually recalls meeting face-to-face during that period.

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Nonetheless, the two candidates in the 2026 US House Arizona District 1 general election share a unique history stemming from their time in professional football, though it is Shah who seems to have come out on top after receiving the majority of votes.

The race between Feely and Shah was initially too close to call, with the duo receiving approximately 71.02 percent of the votes reported, though preliminary numbers did show Shah holding a lead over Feely. At the time of writing, the AP is yet to call the race.

While Feely acknowledged the initial results were disappointing and said it would take a lot to climb back into the race, he did not officially concede, though it wasn't long before his fate was eventually sealed.

The 50-year-old, who also turned out for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears during his 14-season NFL career (2001-2014), had initially revealed that he would run as a Republican for the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona's 5th congressional district in 2026.

By December 2025, however, he had decided to instead run for Arizona's 1st congressional district and was endorsed by none other than U.S. President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, where he would defeat Joseph Chaplik to advance to the general election against Shah.

Upon his campaign launch, Feely described himself as a fiscal conservative, social conservative, and "pro-business," and anchored his strategy on a blend of core conservative economic policy, strict border security, and an evolving approach to his alignment with President Trump to navigate a highly competitive battleground district.

Because Arizona's 1st District has historically shifted toward the center and leans affluent, however, Feely would eventually de-emphasize Trump after the primary, removing references to the endorsement from his campaign signs and website, while skipping Trump's mid-October rally in Arizona.

Instead, Feely utilized his background as an NFL player to engage directly with the community, launching extensive local outreach campaigns at high school and college football games and town halls to target independent voters.

He also relied heavily on national GOP backing. Super PACs and organizations like the Safety & Affordability PAC poured upwards of $16 million into the district in the final weeks to blanket the airwaves on Feely's behalf, while Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill also offered financial support to the ex-NFL star's Republican congressional campaign.

Bidwill donated over $300K to Republican political candidates and committees during the 2026 midterm election cycle, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records, of which $7,000 went to Feely.