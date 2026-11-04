Chris Canty firmly puts Caleb Williams in his place over Michael Jordan comparison

Chris Canty went all in on "goofy" Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams for referencing Michael Jordan and the Bulls during his post-game interview following Monday's victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Williams, 24, continued his impressive run of performances since returning in Week 6 from a grade 2 hamstring tear he sustained in Week 2 by leading the Bears to a third consecutive win, adding to the previous successes over the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

At Lumen Field on Monday, Williams completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions to lead the Bears to a dominant 34-17 road victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion, as Ben Johnson's side improved to 6-2 for the year.

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In his post-game interview, Williams was asked about his excitement over the win and his commitment to the city's fans, prompting him to recall what he was told when he first arrived in Chicago.

"When I was brought here, they told me that even through the times of Jordan and things like that, winning his championships, it's still a Chicago Bears town," Williams said, referencing the height of Jordan's 1990s championship run with the Bulls.

While his comments have sparked debate online regarding which franchise truly owns the heart of the city, Williams found himself torn apart by Canty on ESPN's 'First Take'.

Canty, however, had clearly gotten the wrong end of the stick of what Williams had said, believing that the Bears quarterback was comparing his side to that of the Bulls in the 1990's, rather than Chicago remaining a Bears town, but the analyst and former NFL player strongly criticized the remark nonetheless.

"Oh my God. Oh my God. I can't hear nothing of what you just said because I'm too focused on Caleb Williams," Canty began to show host Shae Cornette while dramatically waving his hands.

"I don't know why he gotta be a goofy after he won the biggest game of the season so far on Monday Night Football on a primetime spot.

"I get that you're riding high; y'all just beat the reigning, defending champs in their house. But you ain't gotta go to the place of talking about Michael Jordan and what Chicago was in the 90s, dawg. They won six championships in a decade with two separate three-peats. Stop it."

Cornette quickly made clear that Williams had not said such a thing, confirming that the NFL star had explained how when he first came to Chicago, he was told that it was "a Bears town", even in the 90s when Jordan and the Bulls were on top in the NBA.

"Well, whoever told him that lied to him! Whoever told him that lied to him!" Canty fired back. "Stop it! Stop it! Just leave that alone."

Canty has received major pushback for his comments towards Williams, while even the player himself has subtly acknowledged the uproar on social media by retweeting a post questioning why an out-of-town analyst was trying to lecture a national audience on what Chicago sports fans care about most.