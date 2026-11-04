Hailey Bieber reveals PMDD diagnosis as she speaks about her 'lonely journey'

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her mental health diagnosis, which came after she gave birth to her son in 2024.

The 29-year-old model and businesswoman has revealed that she has battled premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) after welcoming Jack Blues into the world.

PMDD is a severe, chronic condition that causes debilitating psychological and physical symptoms during the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle. Unlike Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS), PMDD is incredibly disruptive, affecting work, relationships, and daily functioning. It affects approximately 3% to 8% of those who menstruate, and while it manifests with psychiatric symptoms, it is classified as both an endocrine disorder and a mental health condition.

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Symptoms of the condition include severe depression, intense anxiety, panic attacks, extreme anger, and even suicidal ideation.

Speaking to WWD about her diagnosis, Hailey said, "After I had my son, I struggled with [PMDD] a bit, and there's just not a lot of conversation or research around it."

Continuing, the mother of one explained that talking about the condition helped her feel less isolated, as she explained, "Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone.

"When we can identify with each other and have conversations relating to each other and [talk] about the things we're dealing with and struggling with, I do think it makes it feel like less of a lonely journey."

Hailey also wants to use her platform to speak out more about issues affecting women, such as PMDD, because many people close to her have suffered from an under-researched condition.

"I feel really drawn to women's health. I have a sister who struggles with PMOS [polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, formerly known as PCOS]," the star explained, referencing her older sister, Alaia Baldwin.

Hailey further proudly revealed that her beauty and skincare company, Rhode, will be donating $5 million to the Foundation for Women's Health over three years.

The Foundation for Women's Health praised Hailey's donation, with founder and executive director Katy Brodsky Falco stating, "This $5 million gift to Foundation for Women's Health messages very strongly to young women, who are the next generation of leaders, mothers, athletes, change makers, that the long-standing gender equity gap is not acceptable. The visibility that Rhode brings is perhaps unparalleled."

As well as Hailey, numerous other celebrities have spoken out about their experience with PMDD, including Dixie D'Amelio, who has explained how the condition affected her relationships and made her not "want to be here anymore."

Other famous faces such as Zara Larsson, Lili Reinhart, and Camilla Luddington have also opened up, with the latter calling the illness "PMS on crack."