New Michigan Democratic Senator Abdul El-Sayed took a playful jab at Vice President J.D. Vance's cherished Ohio State following his successful journey to Washington, D. C., to serve the Wolverine State.

El-Sayed, 42, secured victory in his Senate race, besting Republican opponent Mike Rogers by nearly 400,000 votes, with 93% of results tallied following months of criticism from conservatives - including from the White House. The nation's first Muslim U.S. Senator is scheduled to be sworn in by VP Vance in early 2026.

However, ahead of El-Sayed's meeting with Vance, he delivered a lighthearted dig at the VP's treasured Buckeyes. The competition between Michigan and Ohio State has remained among America's fiercest sporting rivalries.

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"J.D., Habibi. There is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January," El-Sayed said. "So you know what that means. Wolverine 1, Buckeye 0.", reports the Irish Star.

El-Sayed subsequently targeted Trump, who had repeatedly ridiculed his name throughout his Senate campaign.

"Donald, look, I know you struggled with my name. I know you struggled, so after J.D. swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me Senator," he added.

The November Midterms proved disastrous for Trump and the Republicans. Democrats are projected to control at least 245 House of Representatives seats, and no fewer than 54 Senate seats.

Trump has pledged to exercise his VETO authority but has simultaneously indicated openness to collaborating with Democrats. "We'll, you know, look forward to working with them," he told The New York Times during a telephone conversation.

"We'll probably work something out."

Trump has attributed Republican defeats to his absence from the ballot, contending that the party failed to mobilize sufficient voters without his name appearing.

He further implied his inclusion on the ticket would have altered the outcome.

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"I wasn't on the ticket, and because I wasn't on the ticket, we couldn't get enough people out to vote," he said.

Trump also defended his decision to engage militarily with Iran, maintaining he harbored no second thoughts and would repeat the same action. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that escalating fuel prices may have aggravated voters.

"They don't mind the Iran, but they probably weren't happy - they weren't happy with the oil price," Mr. Trump said. "So you know, it's just one of those things.

"But I don't regret that decision at all. In fact, you know, that's a decision that was a very wise decision for the future of the country and the world."