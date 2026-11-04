Abdul El-Sayed gets in heated clash with reporter James Matthews live on air

Abdul El-Sayed had a heated exchange with a reporter as the first polls began closing for the midterm elections.

The 42-year-old Democratic politician, who is the US Senator-elect for Michigan after defeating his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, accused Sky News correspondent James Matthews of "chasing" him and told him he wouldn't answer his questions because he wanted "zero votes" in the UK. During the confrontation, El-Sayed asked Matthews if he was registered to vote in Michigan.

When the reporter responded that he was not, El-Sayed replied, "So why would I care to have a conversation with you?" Matthews then explained that he is a journalist and that the result of the Senate race in Michigan "matters to the world."

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"You know how many votes I want to get in the UK? Zero," El-Sayed said. "I am never running for office in the UK. I do not care what you think or the questions you ask."

Even though the journalist told El-Sayed that he is based in the United States, the senator-elect argued that Sky News - a British TV news channel which is available to watch globally - is only watched by "five people" in the US.

During the tense moment, El-Sayed placed both of his hands on the reporter's shoulders and accused Matthews of "chasing" him around. Matthews denied chasing him, countering that the US election "matters to the world" and noting that Sky News serves an international audience.

"Sky News is not viewed in the United States of America," said El-Sayed, as the journalist insisted that the news channel has an international audience. "It's only viewed in the UK," El-Sayed stressed. "Like, five people are watching right now."

Matthews then asked, "Abdul, is your election not relevant? Is it not relevant to the UK? Is your election not relevant to the rest of the world?" The politician replied, "I'm gonna ask you to stop chasing me around, please. Thank you."

While some critics described the moment as aggressive, other viewers online noted that El-Sayed and Matthews have met previously, suggesting the hand-on-shoulder gesture may have indicated a level of familiarity rather than pure hostility. After Matthews shared a link to a Sky News article featuring the clip on X, a critic wrote, "You attempted to stir the pot but Abdul didn't fall for your pathetic 'gotchas' and put you back in your box."

Another said, "Your overblown view of Sky News importance well and truly put in its place. Stick to reporting the news instead of creating the news. In today's domestic US battle, you have zero relevance. Talk to him about foreign affairs when that's his domain."

A third added, "Why weren't you chasing Mike Rogers?"

However, others defended the journalist, with one saying, "I would have told him to act professionally and get his controlling hands off my shoulder." Another posted, "You were superb in the face of a bully."

One more added, "I'm a fan of yours, James; you're a great Journalist! I've just watched this clip, and despite the hostility shown to you, you were as always a consummate professional!" A fan posted, "Great restraint, James. A politician complaining about the media is like a captain complaining about the sea - even if it is a foreign sea."

El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants, will become the nation's first Muslim senator after defeating Rogers. A former public health official who has never held elected office, he rose from a double-digit defeat in Michigan's Democratic gubernatorial primary eight years ago to win a seat in the US Senate.

"You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates," El-Sayed told a Detroit crowd early Wednesday as he declared victory. "Thank you. This is all yours."