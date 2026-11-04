Fox News anchor Bret Baier caught on hot mic asking for election results 'spin'

Fox News anchor Bret Baier found himself in an embarrassing on-air blunder after failing to realize his microphone was still live.

Stationed at the network to cover the midterm elections, Baier handed off to correspondent Garrett Tenney for the latest on the Senate race. After Tenney explained that Michigan, a traditionally Republican stronghold, had shifted its allegiance, noting that many residents had been spotted displaying yard signs backing Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, Baier mistakenly believed he was off camera.

"Can we do a spin on the races that... Oh, I'm sorry. I guess we're on TV now," he said as the camera cut back to the studio.

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The awkward moment quickly sparked a wave of reactions on X. "Watched this live. Breaking down in real time, then just fumbling his glasses lmao," wrote one viewer.

"Bookmarking so I can replay whenever someone says Fox is a credible news organization," added a second. "What does that even mean? Was he asking if they can spin the news to make the Republicans look good???" asked a third.

"And Fox News was supposed to be the no-spin zone when it started," a fourth mused. Following the reaction, Baier clarified what he meant by "spin."

What Baier was referring to was taking a spin on their big board of race calls, not "spinning" in the sense of pushing a narrative. The host was tossing to Hemmer to take a spin around the country looking at the other races on the board. They pointed out that Baier used similar language throughout the night.

Fox News has been among the many networks providing wall-to-wall coverage of the midterm elections. With Donald Trump and the Republicans losing their grip on both the House of Representatives and the Senate on Wednesday morning, 4 November, the president has suggested that the Democrats' success would have been far less likely had he personally been on the ballot.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The 80-year-old leader has also taken aim at Fox News, claiming the network is devoting excessive airtime to the Democrats. In an extended tirade, the president raged, "Fox News Ratings are way down (27%!) because they're spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats! All those people who used to watch Fox and no longer do get it.

"It's them, not me - my numbers are better than they have ever been. The new CNN Poll stated that TRUMP is at 99% among Republicans and, among Republican presidents, TRUMP is at 53%, compared to Ronald Reagan at 18% and Abraham Lincoln at 8%.

"Fox knows this, and so does everyone else! Also, why is Fox Corp. spending so much money donating to the Worst of the Worst, including Hakeem Jeffries, Jamie Raskin, Ted Lieu, Pete Aguilar, the California Dumocratic Party, the Dumocratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Dumocratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, the CHC Bold PAC, and the New Dumocrat Coalition Action Fund, among others?"

Trump concluded, "No wonder Fox News ratings are collapsing, and they're going to go down a lot further. They're way down, not because of me, but because they are AGAINST me! This happened once before, and Fox almost collapsed. It's happening again!"