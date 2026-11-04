Dallas Cowboys catch strays as midterm elections flip Texas for Democrats

The Dallas Cowboys have been brutally mocked after the political shockwave in Texas this week, as James Talarico became the first Democrat to win a US Senate seat in the Lone Star State since 1988.

Talarico ousted Republican Ken Paxton in a key Texas Senate race, likely the single biggest upset for Republicans in this year's elections, in a 38-year first for Democrats. That's despite Elon Musk, the world's richest man, throwing millions into a super PAC supporting Paxton's campaign.

While supporters of Talarico and Democrats across Texas have celebrated long into the night, however, those of a Cowboys persuasion have had to endure harsh reminders of their team's lack of success over the past quarter century.

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Dallas' infamous 30-year NFC Championship drought has been widely considered by sports fans to be just as impossible to break as a Democratic takeover of the deeply conservative state of Texas, having constantly squandered chances to succeed.

However, now that a Democratic takeover of the deeply conservative state of Texas has actually happened, NFL fans have quickly moved to point out the Cowboys' long-standing gridiron failures once more, even joking that Texas managed to flip blue before the Cowboys could even manage to appear in - let alone win - an NFC Championship game or Super Bowl.

For Cowboys fans, and particularly those who align with Republicans, it has been a long night on social media.

"Democrats won a Texas senate seat before Dallas Cowboys got back to the Super Bowl. I know Jerry Jones in the crib fuming," one person wrote on X.

"Texas turned blue before the Cowboys made it to the NFC Championship game again," mocked another.

A third person laughed, "TEXAS TURNED BLUE BEFORE A COWBOYS SUPER BOWl. I LOVE MY LIFE," while a fourth commented, "Imagine being a Republican Cowboys fan rn."

Even several Cowboys fans voiced their true thoughts, with one user posting: "Damn, Texas flipped blue before the Cowboys won a divisional playoff game. Jerry [Jones], wake up, man, you seeing this?"

Given that the last time a Democrat won a major statewide race in Texas was in the mid-1990s, the exact same era as the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty, some have even suggested that this could finally be the year Dallas finds some success.

"America is back! So that means Cowboys #QuestforSix is coming soon... Let's go!!!" one social media user wrote, while others joked that "nature is healing".

Rival fanbases even joked that while the political map of Texas changed colors, Cowboys fans have been "feeling blue" for three decades straight.

What further rubs salt in the wounds for Cowboys fans, though, is that the strays have come amid the team's ongoing collapse on the field, with Dallas currently 3-5 under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.