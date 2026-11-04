Dancing with the Stars exit sparks outrage as fans slam 'rigged' result

Boycott threats and accusations that Dancing with the Stars is "rigged" flooded social media after Julia Stiles and her partner Ezra Sosa were eliminated on Disney Night. The actress, who performed despite a rib injury, left viewers questioning the result and fellow contestant Maura Higgins calling it "a shock".

A visibly emotional Stiles spoke to ABC's On the Red Carpet about her "incredible" experience on the show, saying: "I will always have that with me. And I'm really, really glad that we were able to go out with a bang. I'm really sad because I'm gonna miss seeing this guy every day."

Her dance partner Sosa leaned his forehead against hers before declaring: "She made me a better person. Oh, I'm gonna cry!" Stiles had been pushing through a rib injury when she delivered a paso doble performance to Satisfied from Hamilton. Following the surprise elimination, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their frustration.

One viewer threatened to stop watching the show entirely, posting: "Why are the judges always SO HARD on Julia Stiles??! She was great tonight and they gave 8's??!! Now she's voted off! I'm not watching anymore #dwts #DancingWithTheStars."

Another fan agreed, writing: "Wdym Julia got voted off!??? #DancingWithTheStars is rigged af", reports the Irish Star. Another viewer fumed: "I am LIVID Julia got sent home. Before some of these other people at that. This is exactly why this show infiltrates me."

One fan who chose to skip the episode entirely wrote: "Me going to bed at 8pm instead of watching Dancing with the Stars because a friend on the east coast spoiled it saying my fave went home."

Fellow contestant Maura Higgins told Entertainment Weekly it was "awful" having to witness Stiles and Sosa's elimination. "It was a shock, it really was a shock," she said.

The show's official Instagram account paid tribute to the departing pair, stating: "To a couple who brought us so much joy in the ballroom, we're sad to see them go. Everyone show Julia and Ezra some love as they leave the competition."

Pro dancer Sosa commented: "I'm the luckiest guy in the world to get to share this experience with you @missjuliastiles." Regular judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli were joined by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo for the episode.

Frustrated viewers continued to vent their displeasure over the result, with one ranting: "I am never watching this show again," while another declared: "What a s*** show. This is the last time I'm watching Dancing with the Stars."

Reflecting on her final night on the show, Stiles said: "I pulled things out of myself that I didn't realize were there." Sosa praised his partnership with Stiles, calling it an "absolute honor" to witness her growth throughout the competition.

The duo also sat down with Entertainment Tonight, where the actress credited the competition with her newfound "confidence" and "strength." She emotionally added: "I had so much fun. I'll always have that: I had so much fun."

Stiles, who had dealt with a persistent rib injury throughout the competition and had been moved to tears by the pain during rehearsals, remained "determined" to push through to the end. Sosa went on to heap praise on the actress for her commitment while speaking to On the Red Carpet, saying: "Just your openness, and your honesty, really - it touched me in so many ways, and I'm just so lucky. I took away, I took a lot from Julia, and I'm really grateful for this experience."

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+