Jimmy Kimmel jokes 'your clownface is smudged' as Donald Trump faces huge midterm defeat

Jimmy Kimmel has ripped into Donald Trump after the Republican Party suffered huge losses in the midterm elections.

On November 3, Americans took to the polls, with many showing their disdain for the Trump administration through their voting. The Democratic Party has won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in a major "blue wave" shift, with Kansas, for example, seeing its first Democratic senator in nearly 100 years.

Texas also turned blue, with James Talarico winning his Senate seat with 55% of the vote, at the time of writing. Voters across the United States are still being counted, so percentage figures are subject to change.

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Moreover, Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott to become the first Latina governor in Texas history, and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed claimed victory in Michigan to become the first Muslim to serve in the U.S. Senate.

And as the results were coming in, Jimmy Kimmel decided to tear Donald Trump apart, claiming that the president had his "a--" handed to him.

Speaking directly to his audience, the comedian referenced Trump's continued comments about his allies' bodies, remarking, "After all of the talk about Nicki Minaj's a--, John Husted's a--. The only a-- on Trump's mind tonight is the one that got handed to him."

The audience cheered as the camera panned to show members pumping their fists in the air and clapping.

However, Kimmel didn't stop there, also ripping into Vice President JD Vance, as he quipped, "The Democrats took so many seats JD Vance can't even find one to have s-- with him tonight."

The host then turned his attention back to Trump, specifically his reaction to the huge "blue wave" sweeping the United States.

"Trump spent the day at the White House watching coverage, watching Fox News, trying to give himself an insurrection. Word from inside the White House is he's already run out of dipping sauce containers to throw at the television set," Kimmel joked.

Reflecting on Trump's campaign trail, Kimmel continued, "Trump definitely gave it his all. He was on the road constantly over the last month, including a stop in Daytona Beach where he closed things out strong."

After playing a clip of the 80-year-old wiping his eye, Kimmel joked, "Sir, your clownface is smudged."

Following the broadcast, Kimmel's viewers took to social media to share their own thoughts, as one person wrote, "Congratulations, America, you told the orange loser and his MAGA where they can go straight to hell."

Another person then penned, "It was a colossal a-- that got handed to him too," referencing Trump's behind. Meanwhile, a third viewer chimed in to say, "Congratulations from Germany. Thank you, America. Now the whole world can breathe better."